 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
Sally Hansen's New DIY Chrome Nail Polish Kits Are Damn Gorgeous
Disney
You Can Literally Transform Into Your Favorite Disney Princess With This Face Mask
Beauty News
This Artist Created a Locked-Lip Piercing to Make a Statement About #MeToo
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 YouTube Tutorials That Will Convince You to DIY Your Bridal Makeup

Once the initial excitement of planning a wedding wears off, most brides are faced with a tough reality: the wedding they've seen all over Pinterest may be out of their budget. But with some adjustments, any girl can have her dream day without forking over her life savings — with a little thriftiness, that is.


One of the best ways to save money without compromising on the ceremony or afterparty is by doing your makeup yourself (or convincing a trusted friend to do it for you). While choosing — and applying — bridal makeup yourself may sound daunting, it's much easier than you may think. Every bride wants makeup that feels classic, makes her glow, and will stand up against flash photography and a day of festivities, so it's really just finding the products and techniques that will help you achieve these makeup goals. Plus, you know your own face better than anyone!


To cover your bases, we've rounded up our favorite bridal tutorials aimed at those looking to DIY their big-day makeup. With these videos as your secret weapon, any bride can complete a look that she will love both the day of and for years to come.

Jaclyn Hill's In-Depth Bridal Tutorial
Lauren Curtis's Radiant Bridal Makeup Look
Sazan Hendrix's Modern Classic Look
South Asian Bridal Makeup How-To
Charlotte Tilbury's Amal Clooney Wedding DIY
Sona Gasparian Low-Key Bridal Style
A Long-Lasting DIY Tutorial
Neutral Wedding Makeup With a Pop of Color
Patricia Bright's Look For Darker Skin Tones
Drugstore Bridal Makeup Using Affordable Brushes
A Waterproof Makeup How-To
Bridal Makeup Tutorial For Beautiful Eyes
Pin It!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesDIY BeautyWedding BeautyMakeup TutorialsBeauty How ToYouTubeMakeupWedding
Advice
I Always Swore I Would Elope — Here’s What Changed My Mind
by Lisa Peterson
How Do I Stop Biting My Nails?
Beauty How To
How I Kicked My 20-Year-Long Nail-Biting Habit For Good
by Kathryn McLamb
Best Wedding Lipstick
Wedding Beauty
It Took Me Weeks to Find the Perfect Bridal Lipstick — but This Is It
by Maggie Panos
Creative Malibu Wedding
Wedding
This Traditional Malibu Wedding Looks Like a Modern-Day Fairy Tale
by Macy Cate Williams
Hocus Pocus Cover Song
Hocus Pocus
This Singer Nails Her Sarah Sanderson Impression in These Hocus Pocus Music Videos
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds