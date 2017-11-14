12 YouTube Tutorials That Will Convince You to DIY Your Bridal Makeup

Once the initial excitement of planning a wedding wears off, most brides are faced with a tough reality: the wedding they've seen all over Pinterest may be out of their budget. But with some adjustments, any girl can have her dream day without forking over her life savings — with a little thriftiness, that is.









One of the best ways to save money without compromising on the ceremony or afterparty is by doing your makeup yourself (or convincing a trusted friend to do it for you). While choosing — and applying — bridal makeup yourself may sound daunting, it's much easier than you may think. Every bride wants makeup that feels classic, makes her glow, and will stand up against flash photography and a day of festivities, so it's really just finding the products and techniques that will help you achieve these makeup goals. Plus, you know your own face better than anyone!





To cover your bases, we've rounded up our favorite bridal tutorials aimed at those looking to DIY their big-day makeup. With these videos as your secret weapon, any bride can complete a look that she will love both the day of and for years to come.