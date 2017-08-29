 Skip Nav
These Gorgeous 1920s Beauty Looks Are Still Just as Cool in 2017
Britney Spears Wants the World to See the "Real Unglammed Me"

Considering she has been in the spotlight since the age of 17, Britney Spears has rarely had a day where she wasn't in full-on makeup. That's especially true now that she has a hit Vegas show to put on everyday. But, even the pop idol gets tired of glam once in a while.

On Instagram, Britney posted a series of selfies totally free of makeup, aside from "leftover mascara" under her right eye (aka you on a Sunday morning). "On days where I don't get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me," she wrote. "So nice to meet all of you! I call this my morning coffee at home look. #NoMakeupMonday)."

With her silly faces and just-woke-up hair, the 35-year-old singer looks totally at ease and confident with her bare face. #GOALS

