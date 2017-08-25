From Adele to Zendaya, These DIYs Make It Simple to Look Like a Star

It's virtually impossible to turn on the TV, browse social media, or pick up a magazine without being bombarded with images of flawless celebrity beauty looks. It's equally challenging to not feel envious of the arsenal of professional stylists, products, and techniques that stars can access. But you don't need to shell out the big bucks for a glam squad to look worthy of a red carpet — you just need a good tutorial!

From Adele to Zendaya, YouTube videos have made celebrity makeup easy to replicate for viewers with even the most basic set of skills. With these DIYs, there's no need to spend like a celebrity to look like one. Read on to discover how to replicate your favorite celebrity's look at home.