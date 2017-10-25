ColourPop's New Fall-Colored Lip Gloss Kit Combines Everything We Love

ICYMI, ColourPop is revealing a new product every day for the week leading up to its debut in Sephora. It's like the 12 days of Christmas, except exclusively beauty products (aka a dream come true). The latest launch, dropping Oct. 31 exclusively at Sephora, is the Feelin Fine Lip Gloss Trio ($18).

The three shades all have autumnal colors: There's Fairy Me (warm pink with pink glitter), Obviously (bronze with violet glitter), and Lay-Z (gold beige with pink glitter). Each can be sheer or buildable for more coverage. On top of that, they each have little glitter particles that leave a high-shine finish to give lips a plumper look. Best of all, these glosses are moisturizing and nourishing but not sticky, so don't worry about your hair clinging to your face.

Considering lip gloss has been making a comeback, this is already our favorite new addition to the ColourPop fam. But we've still got the rest of the week, so let's wait and see what the makeup brand does in the following days to one-up itself.