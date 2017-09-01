8 Skin-Perfecting Concealers to Try If You're Not Into Foundation

It's probably safe to assume that most beauty enthusiasts have a love-hate relationship with foundation. Shade matching is frustrating AF. Formulas and textures are tricky. Blending, even for pros, can sometimes go all wrong. If you've successfully navigated the world of foundation, hats off to you. For the rest of us, concealer has got us covered . . . literally. Celebrity makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur Archangela Chelsea Yusuf shared a few tips for pulling off just concealer:

Don't stress over getting an exact color match.

Unlike foundation, getting a concealer that's slightly lighter than your natural skin tone can be a good thing. That's especially true for the eye area, where most of us can use a little brightening — it can help hide and brighten dark circles. Be sure to only cover the uneven areas of your face.

Use the right tools.

Concealer is best applied with your finger. Doing so will help warm up the formula so that it melts into your skin. You could also try a blending sponge for an even buff. The good thing is that many concealers are buildable, so even if it's not a spot-on color match, with the right tools, it'll look seamless.

Pay attention to your eye area.

It's the thinnest layer of skin, so make sure to use the right formula for it. If you have any under-eye creasing or dryness, use a sheer concealer so that it doesn't amplify fine lines. "If your eyes are puffy, then use a heavier concealer to help cover that swollen part for a more lifted effect," Yusuf suggested.

Be sure to set it.

No matter how much or how little makeup you wear, you want it to stay put. A spritz or light dusting will keep your concealer from sliding off your face as the day progresses.

Now, read through to find your best formula for no-makeup makeup perfection.