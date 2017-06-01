 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Designs to Try When You're Bored With Your Braids
Makeup
These Are the 8 Hottest Mascara Launches of 2017 So Far
Beauty Tips
9 Bug-Repellent Beauty Products to Aid Your Battle Against Mosquitoes
Skin Care
I Tried That Viral Black Peel-Off Mask So You Definitely Don't Have To
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
13 Designs to Try When You're Bored With Your Braids

Braids are easily one of the most versatile ways to wear your hair. Whether you're weaving your plaits with streaks of color or styling small sections as accents, there are numerous ways to get creative with your mane. You can style classic cornrows and single braids straight back to the nape of your neck and add in intricate patterns like zigzags and curves or hints of color to really personalize your look. We've rounded up some fun braid designs that will give your Summer protective style some creative new life. Scroll through to check them out.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Real GirlHair IdeasHair TrendsSummer BeautySummerBraids
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer Beauty
The 7 Best Travel-Sized Facial Sunscreens For Every Skin Type
by Wendy Gould
Tracee Ellis Ross Hair and Makeup at the SAG Awards 2017
Tracee Ellis Ross
Every Inch of Tracee Ellis Ross's SAG Awards Look Gave Us Life
by Brinton Parker
Living With a Skin Condition
Skin Care
This Is What It's Like to Live With Birth Marks Covering Your Face and Body
by Jenna Lee
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson's Sexy, Messy Braid Is Your Valentine's Day Hair Inspiration
by Emily Orofino
Zodiac Makeup Looks From Instagram
Beauty Trends
by Lauren Levinson
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is the #BlackHairChallenge?
Beauty Trends
by Terry Carter
Unique Ways to Wear Wedding Hair Flowers
Wedding Beauty
10 New Ways to Wear Flowers and Braids in Your Hair For 2017 Weddings
by Lauren Levinson
Best Beauty Products For May 2017 | Spring Summer Shopping
Spring Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
Octopus Buns
Hair Tutorials
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds