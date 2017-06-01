13 Designs to Try When You're Bored With Your Braids

Braids are easily one of the most versatile ways to wear your hair. Whether you're weaving your plaits with streaks of color or styling small sections as accents, there are numerous ways to get creative with your mane. You can style classic cornrows and single braids straight back to the nape of your neck and add in intricate patterns like zigzags and curves or hints of color to really personalize your look. We've rounded up some fun braid designs that will give your Summer protective style some creative new life. Scroll through to check them out.