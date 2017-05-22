5/22/17 5/22/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Trends Cute Korean Beauty Products 20 of the Cutest Korean Beauty Products You've Ever Seen May 22, 2017 by Sarah Siegel 358 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Korean beauty products are famous for being innovative, offering skin-loving ingredients and, frequently, adorable packaging. The over-the-top cute factor of K-beauty is one of the reasons the category has surged in popularity in recent years. Plus, it makes the goods completely irresistible. Korean brands are great at transforming ordinary, boring products into items that seem to come straight from the sugar-filled imagination of a child. While in the United States we wrap our hair in boring velcro rollers, in Korea you can get your voluminous 'do from strawberry-shaped ones. Even hand creams in Korea are delightful. Whether you prefer a cream-cheese- or penguin-inspired bottle, there's a lotion that will get you excited to moisturize. If you're tempted to upgrade to the most loveable products around, you're in luck. We've rounded up the cutest kitschy cosmetics that are sure to make you smile. Read on to see all the delightful beauty picks. RelatedThis Bubble-Tea-Inspired Overnight Mask May Be the Cutest K-Beauty Product Ever Tony Moly Petite Bunny Gloss Bar Why you need it: These rabbit-shaped lip pencils are ultracreamy and come in a rainbow of colors. The cutest part? Each bunny shade has a different facial expression. Shop it: Tony Moly Petite Bunny Gloss Bar ($4 each) Holika Holika Pet Magic Mask Sheet Why you need it: Sheet masks are an incredible addition to any skin routine, and these will make you look like a baby seal, making them perfect for silly selfies. Shop it: Holika Holika Baby Pet Magic Mask Sheet ($8 for 5) Etude House Missing U Hand Cream in Fairy Penguin Story Why you need it: Place this cute penguin on your desk for a daily dose of happiness while also keeping your hands soft. Shop it: Etude House Missing U Hand Cream in Fairy Penguin Story ($5) SkinFood Honey Pot Lip Balm #3 Honey Pot Honey Why you need it: A sweet lip balm that looks like a honey jar is one way to make moisturizing your pout fun. Shop it:SkinFood Honey Pot Lip Balm #3 Honey Pot Honey ($9) Peripera Peri's Tint Water Lip Balm Why you need it: This easy-to-use stain will give a sheer tint to your lips and cheeks and look chic on your vanity. Shop it: Peripera Peri's Tint Water Lip Balm, Mandarine Juice ($4) TonyMoly Panda's Dream Brightening Eye Base + So Cool Eye Stick Why you need it: If you've got puffy eyes in the morning, spread this panda-shaped stick over them to relieve your under-eye bags in minutes. Shop it:TonyMoly Panda's Dream Brightening Eye Base + So Cool Eye Stick ($12) Peripera Ah Much Real My Cushion Blusher Why you need it: These portable, easy-to-blend blushes add a fresh flush to your cheeks and will make you smile each time you see the irresistible packaging in your collection. Shop it: Peripera Ah Much Real My Cushion Blusher ($9) Etude House My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band Why you need it: Keeping your hair out of your face while applying makeup or washing your skin can be a challenge. This headband protects your locks from getting wet or stained and even has cat ears! Plus, it doubles as a last-minute Halloween costume. Shop it: Etude House My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band ($6) It's Skin Macaron Lip Balm Why you need it: Not only is this little macaron delightfully bright and fruity, but it's made with nourishing vitamins and without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. Shop it: It's Skin Macaron Lip Balm ($10) It's Skin Cookie and Body Ice Cream Why you need it: If smelling as sweet as ice cream wasn't tempting enough, this body lotion has chocolate-chip-shaped pieces that melt into your skin as your rub the product in. Shop it:It's Skin Cookie and Body Ice Cream ($10) Etude House My Beauty Tool Strawberry Sponge Hair Curlers Why you need it: Wake up with gorgeous waves by sleeping in these soft, strawberry-shaped foam rollers. Shop it: Etude House My Beauty Tool Strawberry Sponge Hair Curlers ($5) Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Cushy Blusher Why you need it: A hydrating, easy-to-blend cushion blush is guaranteed to look natural and fresh on all skin tones. Shop it: Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Cushy Blusher ($23) SkinFood Gummy Beat Jelly Hand Cream Why you need it: Nothing is as sweet as a gummy-bear-shaped hand cream, and this one smells as yummy as it looks. Shop it: SkinFood Gummy Beat Jelly Hand Cream ($8) Oh K! Coconut Water Fiber Face Mask Why you need it: When your face is looking tired or dehydrated, try this coconut-water-infused mask to perk up your complexion. Shop it: Oh K! Coconut Water Fiber Face Mask ($12) Etude House Bubble Tea Sleeping Pack Strawberry Why you need it: Apply this mask before bed and wake up with brighter, moisturized skin. The boba pearls can be popped and applied to skin for an extra dose of hydration. Shop it: Etude House Bubble Tea Sleeping Pack Strawberry TonyMoly Minibling Pocket Hair Pack Why you need it: Try a hair pack when you feel your strands drying out from damaging hot tools or dye. This pack is made with moisturizing argan oil, shea butter, and silk protein, so you can have soft, touchable hair. Shop it:TonyMoly Minibling Pocket Hair Pack ($5) Holika Holika Gudetama Lazy and Joy Pudding Hand Cream Why you need it: Hand lotion doesn't have to be boring. This trio from Holika Holika includes scents like custard, sherbet, and cream cheese. They even come with hilarious illustrations on the tubes. Shop it:Holika Holika Gudetama Lazy and Joy Pudding Hand Cream ($12) SkinFood Milky Milk Cleansing Foam Why you need it: A gentle cleanser that removes long-lasting makeup should be a staple in everyone's routine. Shop it: SkinFood Milky Milk Cleansing Foam ($12) SkinFood Avocado and Sugar Scrub Why you need it: When lips get dry and flaky, a lip scrub can help to smooth them out. This one from SkinFood looks like your favorite snack and is formulated with hydrating avocado oil. Shop it:SkinFood Avocado and Sugar Scrub ($10) Chateau Labiotte Wine Lip Tint RD01 Shiraz Red Why you need it: Vino lovers will obsess over with these wine-bottle-shaped lipsticks. They come in six gorgeous shades and are named after your favorite drinks like Merlot and Chardonnay. Shop it:Chateau Labiotte Wine Lip Tint RD01 Shiraz Red ($7)