Your '90s-Loving Heart Won't Be Able to Handle These Cute Hello Kitty Beauty Products

You may want to delay sending your holiday wish list to the North Pole because we just found some adorable products you'll want to add to the very top. DHC, a skincare company with roots in Japan, recently launched the cutest collaboration featuring none other than the '90s queen herself, Hello Kitty. The two-item DHC x Hello Kitty line includes a hydrating Lip Cream for banishing those chapped lips and an Eyelash Tonic that helps your lashes look fuller on their own — bye-bye, falsies! The packaging for each of these products is simply to die for, featuring the adorable bow-wearing Sanrio character in all her nostalgic glory.

The DHC x Hello Kitty duo is here for a good time, not a long time, so you may want to act fast if you're interested in getting your hands (and lips and lashes) on these cute-as-can-be products. The limited-edition goodies are now available for purchase on DHC's website, either separately or as a set. Read on to see more photos of the picture-perfect stocking stuffers and shop them for yourself or a fellow Hello Kitty-lover.