 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Your '90s-Loving Heart Won't Be Able to Handle These Cute Hello Kitty Beauty Products
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Your '90s-Loving Heart Won't Be Able to Handle These Cute Hello Kitty Beauty Products

You may want to delay sending your holiday wish list to the North Pole because we just found some adorable products you'll want to add to the very top. DHC, a skincare company with roots in Japan, recently launched the cutest collaboration featuring none other than the '90s queen herself, Hello Kitty. The two-item DHC x Hello Kitty line includes a hydrating Lip Cream for banishing those chapped lips and an Eyelash Tonic that helps your lashes look fuller on their own — bye-bye, falsies! The packaging for each of these products is simply to die for, featuring the adorable bow-wearing Sanrio character in all her nostalgic glory.

The DHC x Hello Kitty duo is here for a good time, not a long time, so you may want to act fast if you're interested in getting your hands (and lips and lashes) on these cute-as-can-be products. The limited-edition goodies are now available for purchase on DHC's website, either separately or as a set. Read on to see more photos of the picture-perfect stocking stuffers and shop them for yourself or a fellow Hello Kitty-lover.

Related
These Hello Kitty Bath Bombs Aren't Just Cute — They Can Win You $10,000 Jewelry
Hello Kitty Eyelash Tonic
$15
from dhccare.com
Buy Now
Hello Kitty Lip Cream
$10
from dhccare.com
Buy Now
Hello Kitty Lips and Lashes Set
$25
from dhccare.com
Buy Now
Hello Kitty Eyelash Tonic
Hello Kitty Lip Cream
Hello Kitty Lips and Lashes Set
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsNostalgiaGifts Under $25Beauty ShoppingEyelashesHello KittyStocking StuffersLip BalmMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Hello Kitty Eyelash Tonic
from dhccare.com
$15
Hello Kitty Lip Cream
from dhccare.com
$10
Hello Kitty Lips and Lashes Set
from dhccare.com
$25
Shop More
Bobbi Brown Lip Products SHOP MORE
Bobbi Brown
Crushed Lip Color - Angel / Soft Yellow Pink Peach
from Nordstrom
$29
Bobbi Brown
Crushed Lip Color
from Sephora
$29
Bobbi Brown
Lip Liner Pencil - Ballet Pink
from Nordstrom
$26
Bobbi Brown
Lip colour
from Selfridges
$22.50
Bobbi Brown
Lip Color - Beige
from Nordstrom
$29
Givenchy Eye Shadow SHOP MORE
Givenchy
Women's Le Prisme Quatuor Eyeshadow Quad
from Barneys New York
$59
Givenchy
Women's Ombre Couture Cream Eyeshadow
from Barneys New York
$26
Givenchy
PRISME QUATUOR Eye Shadow Palette
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$59
Givenchy
OMBRE COUTURE Creamy Eye Shadow/.14 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$26
Givenchy
PRISME LIBRE Matte-Finish & Enhanced Radiance Loose Powder, 4 in 1 Harmony
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$55
Sephora Brushes & Applicators SHOP MORE
Sephora
Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner
from Sephora
$8
Beautyblender
The Original
from Sephora
$20
Sephora
Dry Clean Instant Dry Brush Cleaner Spray
from Sephora
$14
Sephora
Classic Multitasker Brush #45
from Sephora
$24
Make Up For Ever
122 Blending Brush
from Sephora
$48
Bobbi Brown Lip Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
22 Gifts From Bloomingdale's Every Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over This Holiday Season
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
35 Perfect Gifts For the Lip-Color-Lover in Your Life
by Alessandra Foresto
Makeup
Finally! The Red Lipstick Shade That's Just Right For You
by Alessandra Foresto
Spring Beauty
The 1 Makeup Product Beauty Editors Rely On For Easy Travel
by Jessica Cruel
Bobbi Brown Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thechicseries
aprilgolightly
sophilofi
oliviajeanette_
Sephora Brushes & Applicators AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sassyredlipstick
thesartorialstylist
happilyeverallen
cozy_curator
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds