This Cosmic Tutorial Shows How EXTRA the Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection Is

If you didn't already have a countdown set to Oct. 13 for the launch of the Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection, you might do after seeing this. Youtuber Sonjdra Deluxe just blessed us with a completely out of this world tutorial that will get you even more excited for the launch.

Sonjdra starts off with a charcoal, blue, and purple smoky eye. She then takes the golden copper shade from the palette all over her lids (et voila, I've officially found the shade I'm going to wear all holiday season!). After applying the Fenty liquid liner, Sonjdra uses Cosmic Gloss in Gal on the Moon and Starlit Lipstick in $upanova for a dreamy, shimmering pink pout. She finishes off the look by adding white speckles and stars to the eye area and taking the purple palette shade and using it for highlighter. The results are all kinds of magic.

Not only did she inspire us to get creative this holiday season with a galaxy of Fenty beauty buys, but she also reminded us why everyone is obsessed with the foundation. One word: flawless.

See the full tutorial below and get your calendars marked, Fenty Beauty-lovers.

