13 Delectable Beauty Products That Are Just as Sweet as Dessert

If you've got a chronic sweet tooth that you can't help but indulge, we've got just the collection of products for you. We've compiled a collection confection of beauty products that are all inspired by the sugary delights of your dreams, including cakes on cakes on cakes. Seriously, these sound good enough to eat, even though we'd strongly urge you not to indulge. Looking to add a dash of deliciousness to your makeup arsenal? Read along and try to keep your mouth from watering.