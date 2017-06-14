 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Delectable Beauty Products That Are Just as Sweet as Dessert

Dessert-Themed Beauty Products

If you've got a chronic sweet tooth that you can't help but indulge, we've got just the collection of products for you. We've compiled a collection confection of beauty products that are all inspired by the sugary delights of your dreams, including cakes on cakes on cakes. Seriously, these sound good enough to eat, even though we'd strongly urge you not to indulge. Looking to add a dash of deliciousness to your makeup arsenal? Read along and try to keep your mouth from watering.

Related
Krispy Kreme Lip Balms Are Even More Beautiful Than That Glowing "Hot Now" Sign

Shop Brands
Laura Mercier · philosophy · Skinfood · Too Faced · Stila
1 Creme Brulee Souffle Body Creme
Creme Brulee Souffle Body Creme

If you're looking to nourish your skin, look no further than the Creme Brulee Souffle Body Creme ($60). The scent itself promises to conjure spun sugar, warm caramel, and french vanilla beans. The vanilla extract and honey soothe the skin while the grapeseed and rice bran oil condition. OK, this is really starting to sound like a recipe.

Laura Mercier
Creme Brulee Souffle Body Creme
$60
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Body Lotions & Creams
2 Beauty Bakerie Illuminator
Beauty Bakerie Illuminator

Trying to glow up your look? Try out the Beauty Bakerie So Icy Illuminator ($43). It's got a fine powder texture that will highlight that face with a stunning lightweight finish.

Asos Makeup
Beauty Bakerie So Icy Illuminator
$43
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Makeup
3 Philosophy Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
Philosophy Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

The Philosophy Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath ($18) literally smells like a fresh-baked vanilla cake. You can feel like it's your birthday all day long with just a sniff.

philosophy
Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
$18
from Sephora
Buy Now See more philosophy Body Cleansers
4 My Chocolate Curls Birthday Cake Body Cream
My Chocolate Curls Birthday Cake Body Cream

The My Chocolate Curls Birthday Cake Body Cream ($7) touts an irresistible cake batter scent with a splash of vanilla extract and sweet sugar cane. The shea butter, grapeseed oil, avocado oil, and vitamin E all work together to make your skin extra soft.

My Chocolate Curls Birthday Cake Body Cream
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
5 Honey Pot Lip Balm
Honey Pot Lip Balm

Skinfood's Honey Pot Lip Balm ($8) comes in a cute little honey pot, but this product's not just about looks. The jelly-like texture will expertly pull off that gorgeous, shimmery lip.

Skinfood
Honey Pot Lip Balm #2 Honey Pot Mandarin
$7.68
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Skinfood Lip Balm/Treatments
6 Creme Brulee Lip Exfoliator
Creme Brulee Lip Exfoliator

Here's a dessert that's tough to pull off, but in this case, the product is nearly effortless. Sara Happ's Creme Brulee Lip Exfoliator ($24) will help your lips stay hydrated while lightly exfoliating. See if you can pick up on the hints of warm, toasted vanilla as you massage it in.

Nordstrom Lip Products
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub(TM) Creme Brulee Lip Exfoliator
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Lip Products
7 Beauty Bakerie Neapolitan Palette
Beauty Bakerie Neapolitan Palette

They say you eat with your eyes first, so it makes sense to brush yourself up with the Beauty Bakerie Neapolitan Palette ($52). You get 12 gorgeous shades and a compact mirror to boot. Feel free to blend, or just wear on its own.

Asos Eye Makeup
Beauty Bakerie Neapolitan Palette
$52
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Eye Makeup
8 Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer

Get that ultimate shimmer with the Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer ($30). It's made with real cocoa powder and it's perfect for contouring or creating an all-over tan with no shine.

Too Faced
Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
$30
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Too Faced Makeup
9 Black Sugar Honey Mask
Black Sugar Honey Mask

Exfoliate and moisturize with Skinfood's Black Sugar Honey Mask ($8)! It's made with black sugar granules, plus acacia and manuka honey. It's effective and it sounds delicious, so what more could you want?

Skinfood
Black Sugar Honey Mask, 3.53 Ounce
$11$8.35
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Skinfood Face Masks
10 Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

The Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath ($18) is so deliciously concocted, the bottle literally has a recipe inscribed on it. Immerse your senses in a world of sweet icing and cinnamon spiciness.

philosophy
Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
$18
from Ulta
Buy Now See more philosophy Bath & Shower Gel
11 Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip
Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip

Add a splash of color to your lips with this Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip ($26). It comes in nine shades, ranging from Milkshake to Hawaiian Cheesecake. This liquid lipstick has a gorgeous matte finish and it's long-lasting, smudge-proof, and 100 percent vegan.

Asos Lip Products
Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip - Classic Shades
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Lip Products
12 Crush Cherry Lip and Cheek Stain
Crush Cherry Lip and Cheek Stain

Things are about to get lit. The Crush Cherry Lip and Cheek Stain ($17) is made with one of the richest superfruits on earth: acai! Get that beautiful, rosy glow that you so desperately crave.

Stila
Crush lip cheek stain cherry
$17
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Stila Lip Stain
13 Milk_Shake Whipped Cream Hair Mousse
Milk_Shake Whipped Cream Hair Mousse

Milk_Shake Whipped Cream Hair Mousse ($13) is a leave-in conditioning mousse. You're going to get vanilla and cake-like smells that will feel more like you're in the kitchen than the bathroom! As an added bonus, this one will protect you from the sun and keep that hair color in check too.

Milk_Shake Whipped Cream Hair Mousse
$13
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Beauty ShoppingBody CareBeauty ProductsMakeupSkin Care
Shop Story
Read Story
Laura Mercier
Creme Brulee Souffle Body Creme
from Dillard's
$60
Asos
Beauty Bakerie So Icy Illuminator
from Asos
$43
philosophy
Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
from Sephora
$18
My Chocolate Curls Birthday Cake Body Cream
from etsy.com
$7
Skinfood
Honey Pot Lip Balm #2 Honey Pot Mandarin
from Amazon.com
$7.68
Nordstrom
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub(TM) Creme Brulee Lip Exfoliator
from Nordstrom
$24
Asos
Beauty Bakerie Neapolitan Palette
from Asos
$52
Too Faced
Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
from Macy's
$30
Skinfood
Black Sugar Honey Mask, 3.53 Ounce
from Amazon.com
$11$8.35
philosophy
Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
from Ulta
$18
Asos
Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip - Classic Shades
from Asos
$26
Stila
Crush lip cheek stain cherry
from Selfridges
$17
Milk_Shake Whipped Cream Hair Mousse
from walmart.com
$13
Shop More
Nordstrom Lip Products SHOP MORE
M·A·C
MAC Velvet Teddy Shadescent Lipstick - Velvet Teddy
from Nordstrom
$17
Clinique
Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder - Blossom Pop
from Nordstrom
$19.50
M·A·C
MAC Nude Lipstick - Antique Velvet (M)
from Nordstrom
$17
Charlotte Tilbury
'K.i.s.s.i.n.g' Lipstick - Bitch Perfect
from Nordstrom
$34
Tom Ford
Lip Color - Bare Peach
from Nordstrom
$53
philosophy Bath & Shower Gel SHOP MORE
philosophy
'Fresh Cream' Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
from Nordstrom
$18
philosophy
Super-Size Shower Gel & Body Spritz
from QVC
$49
philosophy
Fresh Cream Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath Trio
from Nordstrom
$26
philosophy
'Living Grace' Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel
from Nordstrom
$25
philosophy
'Purity Made Simple Body' 3-In-1 Shower, Bath & Shave Gel
from Nordstrom
$28
Too Faced Makeup SHOP MORE
Too Faced
Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette
from Macy's
$49
Too Faced
Melted Metal
from Sephora
$21
Too Faced
Better Than Sex Mascara
from Macy's
$23
Too Faced
Natural Love Ultimate Neutral Eye Shadow Palette
from Sephora
$59
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Matte Long Wear Lipstick - On Point
from Sephora
$21
Nordstrom Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mystylediaries
meandmr.jones
meandmr.jones
meandmr.jones
philosophy Bath & Shower Gel AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beautylookbook
doubleshotofsass
makeupbytiffanyd
thecocooners
Too Faced Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
_shannon__b_
frilancy
cateyesandskinnyjeans
sunlesslove
Nordstrom Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
EconomyOfStyleBlog
fashiontest
beautiformny
cheersj
Too Faced Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bdjalali
littlebabygarvin
sheselle
Kalei-Lagunero
Asos Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
AikasLoveCloset
ReadyTwoWear
sheselle
quartzandleisure
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds