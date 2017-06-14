6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Makeup Dessert-Themed Beauty Products 13 Delectable Beauty Products That Are Just as Sweet as Dessert June 14, 2017 by Ryan Roschke 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you've got a chronic sweet tooth that you can't help but indulge, we've got just the collection of products for you. We've compiled a collection confection of beauty products that are all inspired by the sugary delights of your dreams, including cakes on cakes on cakes. Seriously, these sound good enough to eat, even though we'd strongly urge you not to indulge. Looking to add a dash of deliciousness to your makeup arsenal? Read along and try to keep your mouth from watering. 1 Creme Brulee Souffle Body Creme If you're looking to nourish your skin, look no further than the Creme Brulee Souffle Body Creme ($60). The scent itself promises to conjure spun sugar, warm caramel, and french vanilla beans. The vanilla extract and honey soothe the skin while the grapeseed and rice bran oil condition. OK, this is really starting to sound like a recipe. Laura Mercier Creme Brulee Souffle Body Creme $60 from Dillard's Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Body Lotions & Creams 2 Beauty Bakerie Illuminator Trying to glow up your look? Try out the Beauty Bakerie So Icy Illuminator ($43). It's got a fine powder texture that will highlight that face with a stunning lightweight finish. Asos Makeup Beauty Bakerie So Icy Illuminator $43 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Makeup 3 Philosophy Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath The Philosophy Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath ($18) literally smells like a fresh-baked vanilla cake. You can feel like it's your birthday all day long with just a sniff. philosophy Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath $18 from Sephora Buy Now See more philosophy Body Cleansers 4 My Chocolate Curls Birthday Cake Body Cream The My Chocolate Curls Birthday Cake Body Cream ($7) touts an irresistible cake batter scent with a splash of vanilla extract and sweet sugar cane. The shea butter, grapeseed oil, avocado oil, and vitamin E all work together to make your skin extra soft. My Chocolate Curls Birthday Cake Body Cream $7 from etsy.com Buy Now 5 Honey Pot Lip Balm Skinfood's Honey Pot Lip Balm ($8) comes in a cute little honey pot, but this product's not just about looks. The jelly-like texture will expertly pull off that gorgeous, shimmery lip. Skinfood Honey Pot Lip Balm #2 Honey Pot Mandarin $7.68 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Skinfood Lip Balm/Treatments 6 Creme Brulee Lip Exfoliator Here's a dessert that's tough to pull off, but in this case, the product is nearly effortless. Sara Happ's Creme Brulee Lip Exfoliator ($24) will help your lips stay hydrated while lightly exfoliating. See if you can pick up on the hints of warm, toasted vanilla as you massage it in. Nordstrom Lip Products Sara Happ The Lip Scrub(TM) Creme Brulee Lip Exfoliator $24 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Lip Products 7 Beauty Bakerie Neapolitan Palette They say you eat with your eyes first, so it makes sense to brush yourself up with the Beauty Bakerie Neapolitan Palette ($52). You get 12 gorgeous shades and a compact mirror to boot. Feel free to blend, or just wear on its own. Asos Eye Makeup Beauty Bakerie Neapolitan Palette $52 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Eye Makeup 8 Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer Get that ultimate shimmer with the Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer ($30). It's made with real cocoa powder and it's perfect for contouring or creating an all-over tan with no shine. Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer $30 from Macy's Buy Now See more Too Faced Makeup 9 Black Sugar Honey Mask Exfoliate and moisturize with Skinfood's Black Sugar Honey Mask ($8)! It's made with black sugar granules, plus acacia and manuka honey. It's effective and it sounds delicious, so what more could you want? Skinfood Black Sugar Honey Mask, 3.53 Ounce $11$8.35 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Skinfood Face Masks 10 Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath The Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath ($18) is so deliciously concocted, the bottle literally has a recipe inscribed on it. Immerse your senses in a world of sweet icing and cinnamon spiciness. philosophy Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath $18 from Ulta Buy Now See more philosophy Bath & Shower Gel 11 Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip Add a splash of color to your lips with this Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip ($26). It comes in nine shades, ranging from Milkshake to Hawaiian Cheesecake. This liquid lipstick has a gorgeous matte finish and it's long-lasting, smudge-proof, and 100 percent vegan. Asos Lip Products Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip - Classic Shades $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Lip Products 12 Crush Cherry Lip and Cheek Stain Things are about to get lit. The Crush Cherry Lip and Cheek Stain ($17) is made with one of the richest superfruits on earth: acai! Get that beautiful, rosy glow that you so desperately crave. Stila Crush lip cheek stain cherry $17 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Stila Lip Stain 13 Milk_Shake Whipped Cream Hair Mousse Milk_Shake Whipped Cream Hair Mousse ($13) is a leave-in conditioning mousse. You're going to get vanilla and cake-like smells that will feel more like you're in the kitchen than the bathroom! As an added bonus, this one will protect you from the sun and keep that hair color in check too. Milk_Shake Whipped Cream Hair Mousse $13 from walmart.com Buy Now