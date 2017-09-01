 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Must Haves
25 September Beauty Launches We Already Love — and You Should, Too!
Beauty News
These Hello Kitty Bath Bombs Aren't Just Cute — They Can Win You $10,000 Jewelry
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Both Star in D&G's New Fragrance Campaign, and Oh My God

As we approach the first weekend without a new episode of Game of Thrones, Dolce & Gabbana has just the remedy to quell our appetite for more. Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, whose characters Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow sealed their romance in one of the most talked-about scenes of the season seven finale, unite once again in a campaign for The One fragrances. It's almost too much to handle.

Related
Sorry, Daenerys, but Jon Snow's Half-Updo Was the Best Hair on Episode 3

Emilia, the face of The One Eau de Toilette ($86), and Kit, the face of The One for Men ($67), both have commercials where they party in the streets alongside locals in Naples, Italy. Captured by filmmaker Matteo Garrone, they both look stunning dressed to the nines. There's dancing. There's spaghetti. It's festive, playful, and gives even more reason to want to hang out with these two IRL close friends. While the charismatic duo don't share screen time together in this campaign (sob), our fingers are crossed that Dolce & Gabbana has more in store.

Ahead, see both of their campaign photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes goodness.

Emilia Clarke Stars in Dolce & Gabbana's The One Fragrance Campaign
Kit Harington Stars in Dolce & Gabbana's The One Fragrance Campaign
Emilia Clarke The One Fragrance Campaign Behind the Scenes
Kit Harington The One Fragrance Campaign Behind the Scenes
Kit Harington The One Fragrance Campaign Behind the Scenes
The One Fragrance for Men ($67)
Dolce & Gabbana The One Eau de Toilette ($86)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity CampaignsKit HaringtonEmilia ClarkeGame Of ThronesPerfumeCelebrity Beauty
Join The Conversation
Perfume
Smell and Look Great After You Win These Perfume and Gloss Duos
by Sarah Siegel
Selena Gomez and Hung Vanngo Secret Project
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and Her Makeup Artist Are Working on a "Not-So-Secret Project"
by Lauren Levinson
Old-School Perfumes Latina Grandmas Love
Nostalgia
10 Perfumes Your Grandma Always Talked About That Smell Amazing
by Arianna Davis
Demeter Kitten Fur Perfume Review
Perfume
This Kitten-Fur-Scented Perfume Belongs on Every Cat-Lover's Vanity
by Wendy Gould
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Pen Spray Giveaway
Ulta Beauty
The 1 Perfume That Will Make You Smell Fresh as a Daisy
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds