7 Eyebrow Mistakes You Need to Stop Making Immediately

I started waxing my eyebrows when I was about 12 years old. Thick, dark hair on my head means thick, dark hair on my arches — and in between them. To deal with the small forest that grew in the center of my forehead, I went to the salon for a quick fix. But about a year ago this method failed when a technician removed the tail of my brow (about one-third!). Horrified, I decided it was time to find a more precise method.

So I did my homework and discovered Sania Vucetaj, a celebrity brow specialist who only tweezes (no waxing or threading) in her NYC studio. Within months, my full arches have magically grown back — no Latisse needed. That's because Sania has a special formula for getting brows back to their naturally thick state. It's chemical-free and painless. Keep reading to find out her brilliant tricks to getting the best eyebrows of your life.