14 Drugstore Beauty Products You Need in Your Life This Fall

Between Labor Day sales, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, and E.L.F. launching a new product every day this September, there's a lot for beauty-lovers to be excited about right now . . . and some of the best is still yet to come.

That's because some of the drugstore beauty launches we've been looking forward to for months are finally hitting stores, and we can't wait to share them all with you.

From Sally Hansen's highly anticipated salon chrome kits (they're as easy and striking as we imagined) to NYX's answer to the metallic lip trend taking over this Fall (and, of course, some pumpkin spice products along the way), read on for 14 cosmetic, skin, and body products that will enhance and inspire this season, for as low as $3.