These 10 Fall Essentials From Nars Deserve Your Attention

Nars just released its new Fall collection, and it's getting us more excited for the season than ever. While we're loving the brand's new dark, rocker-chic products, there are also some classic must haves we like to use for Autumn. That's why we created the ultimate guide to both fan-favorite items and brand-new cosmetics that will get you in the Fall spirit. Take a look at these gorgeous Nars blushes, eye shadows, lipsticks, and more.