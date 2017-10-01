Fenty Beauty Highlighters
Your Guide to Fenty's 16(!) Mesmerizing Highlighters
It's pretty obvious that Rihanna understands the power of the glow up. So natch, her Fenty Beauty line would be riddled with highlighters of every color variation. Any beauty virtuoso knows that a good glow isn't always one size fits all — so Fenty's range that clearly hones in on the nuances and needs of a good shimmer, in both powder and cream form, is pretty incredible. There's literally one for everyone!
If you're new to highlighter, you may be wondering where to begin. Here's a decoder on all 16 highlighters in the Fenty Beauty collection.
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge & Moscow MuleBuy Now
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Girl Next Door & Chic PhreakBuy Now
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Lightning Dust & Fire CrystalBuy Now
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Mean Money & Hu$tla BabyBuy Now
