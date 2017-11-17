 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Fenty Beauty Was Just Named 1 of Time's Best Inventions of 2017
Must Haves
These Are the Hottest November Beauty Launches — All Approved by Editors!
Acne
These Are the Best Acne Spot Treatments on the Market
Drew Barrymore
Instagram Shamed Drew Barrymore Into Getting a Haircut — Not Cool, People!

Fenty Beauty on Time's Best Inventions of 2017 List

Fenty Beauty Was Just Named 1 of Time's Best Inventions of 2017

Image Source: Fenty Beauty

Time just put into print what we've all been screaming since the OG Fenty Beauty launch back in September: this brand is f*cking genius. Rihanna's first foray into the makeup world just earned its rightful place on the magazine's list of the 25 Best Inventions of 2017.

Alongside innovations such as Halo Top and the iPhone X, Time lauded Fenty, especially giving props to the brand's wide range of foundation shades. As reporter Cady Lang wrote, "Makeup companies often cater to women with light to medium skin tones, both in products and advertising, and sideline women of color. Not so with Rihanna's line."

Related
The Verdict's In — Here's What Reviewers Are Saying About Fenty Beauty's Top Products

Lang also noted how Fenty's deeper shades of Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($34) sold out like crazy, which sent a strong message to other up-and-coming makeup lines: representation matters.

Unlike People's controversial bestowing of the title of Sexiest Man Alive upon Blake Shelton, we could not agree more with Time's decision. We're so happy about it, we want to print it up and hang it on our refrigerators like proud moms. Even Rihanna herself took to Twitter to share our excitement.

"I'm so honored and I have to send love to everyone who's supported this brand in the 2 months that we've been here!" she wrote. You're quite welcome, girl — the pleasure is all ours!

Join the conversation
Fenty BeautyBeauty NewsRihannaBeauty ProductsMakeup
Beauty Interview
These Are the Best 8 Concealers, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
by Rachel Adler
Fenty Beauty Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick Review
Rihanna
What Fenty Beauty's New Holiday Lipsticks Actually Look Like on 4 Women
by Kristina Rodulfo
Best Beauty Products November 2017 | Fall Shopping
Must Haves
These Are the Hottest November Beauty Launches — All Approved by Editors!
by Lauren Levinson
Rose-Gold Highlighters
Makeup
If You Love Rose Gold, You're About to Lose Your Sh*t Over These 7 Highlighters
by Macy Cate Williams
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Review
Rihanna
What Fenty Beauty's Universal Red Lipstick Actually Looks Like on Different Skin Tones
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds