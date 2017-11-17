Fenty Beauty Was Just Named 1 of Time's Best Inventions of 2017

Image Source: Fenty Beauty

Time just put into print what we've all been screaming since the OG Fenty Beauty launch back in September: this brand is f*cking genius. Rihanna's first foray into the makeup world just earned its rightful place on the magazine's list of the 25 Best Inventions of 2017.

Alongside innovations such as Halo Top and the iPhone X, Time lauded Fenty, especially giving props to the brand's wide range of foundation shades. As reporter Cady Lang wrote, "Makeup companies often cater to women with light to medium skin tones, both in products and advertising, and sideline women of color. Not so with Rihanna's line."

Lang also noted how Fenty's deeper shades of Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($34) sold out like crazy, which sent a strong message to other up-and-coming makeup lines: representation matters.

Unlike People's controversial bestowing of the title of Sexiest Man Alive upon Blake Shelton, we could not agree more with Time's decision. We're so happy about it, we want to print it up and hang it on our refrigerators like proud moms. Even Rihanna herself took to Twitter to share our excitement.

"I'm so honored and I have to send love to everyone who's supported this brand in the 2 months that we've been here!" she wrote. You're quite welcome, girl — the pleasure is all ours!