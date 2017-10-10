 Skip Nav
This Is What the 4 New Fenty Lip Glosses Actually Look Like on People

Since Fenty Beauty by Rihanna's beloved Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer launched, we've been non-stop using the flattering pink-and-gold formula. But like other Fenty fans, we've been hungry for more. Thankfully, Fenty is launching four additional shades on Oct. 13, dubbed the Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, to give us our fix.

This new formula is considered a hybrid of pigment, glitter, and gloss. Basically, it's like a super-sparkly liquid lipstick with a latex finish. That said, it is meant to feel creamy, so you don't have to sacrifice comfort for a statement lip. As early testers, we can confirm that it's just as nourishing on the lips as Gloss Bomb, and also has that delicious vanilla scent.

To help you decide which color to buy, we swatched every shade and also took selfies wearing the gorgeous color! Keep reading for our reviews.

Fenty Beauty Cosmic Lip Glitter in Plutonic Relationship
Fenty Beauty Cosmic Lip Glitter in Gal on the Moon
Fenty Beauty Cosmic Lip Glitter in Spacesuit
Fenty Beauty Cosmic Lip Glitter in Astro-naughty
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, $19
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, $19
