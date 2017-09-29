How to NOT Ruin Your Skin During Flu Season

So, it happened. You tried your best to prevent the flu by washing your hands, marinating in Purell, and braving your fear of needles to get the shot (like a responsible adult!). But, despite your best efforts, you can feel the telltale aches, fever, and congestion that comes during flu season.

You've got a lot to worry about, and the last thing you want is dry or stressed skin. "Having the flu can wreak havoc on your skin," said Dr. Michele J. Farber of NYC's Schweiger Dermatology Group. "The skin gets dry and irritated, eyes look puffy, and it's prime time for cold sores and other skin issues."

But in in the midst of your illness, you're going feel achy, woozy, and just not about that leaving-the-bedridden-life in general. We wouldn't blame you for letting your skincare slide.

However, once your symptoms subside, you'll want your life — and skin — to go back to normal, stat. That's why we asked three top NYC dermatologists how to save your skin during your sick days. Don't worry, their tips are all realistic — no one's going to tell someone with a 100-degree fever they need to be doing a 12-step routine.

Ahead, find all the ways they recommend doing skincare while you're under-the-weather. This cold and flu season, may the odds be ever in your favor.