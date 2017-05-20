12 Delectable Beauty Products That Look Good Enough to Eat

Sure, powerful antiaging results or mesmerizing glitter are valid reasons to blow a paycheck on a product at Sephora or Ulta. But so too are yummy scents and flavored formulas. As both foodies and makeup junkies, we love when our two passions intersect. While we may have been searching for the perfect glazed doughnut perfume for years now, we have found particular epicurean excitement in a handful of items.

For example, the cupcake you see above is not actually a sweet treat, but an artisanal soap. And we discovered a tube of hand cream that when placed in a basket full of bananas, is impossible to distinguish from the real thing. Keep reading to shop some of our favorite gourmand beauty goodies.