15 Stunning Fortune Teller Makeup Looks That You Can Totally Pull Off

The classic fortune teller is perhaps one of the most underdone costumes come Halloween, but when it is done — and done well — it never fails to elicit oohs and ahhs from others! The rich colors used in makeup and clothing, the dripping headpieces and mystical accessories, and explicit references to the occult make the fortune teller costume inherently beautiful and eerie. If you're considering this for your Halloween look, let the following Instagram users inspire you! And don't forget to carry your crystal ball . . .

Instagram Beauty TrendsHalloween BeautyHalloween
