30 Brand-New Fall 2017 Skincare Launches You Need on Your Face, Like, Yesterday
You'll Be Belle of the Bath With This Beauty and the Beast Advent Calendar
You Are Better Than a Smoky Eye — So Don't Ask For It Again
Twitter Agrees: Fenty Beauty's Holiday Collection Is Worth Going Broke Over

Fenty fans are ready for Rihanna's Galaxy Collection, which launches on Oct. 13. Their wallets, however, may not be. Mere weeks after making it rain all over their Sephora shopping carts, beauty junkies have to get ready to do it all over again.

To some, it's a vicious cycle. After all, we've got rent to pay.

