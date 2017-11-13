 Skip Nav
Ulta Beauty
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
Victoria's Secret
This Is What All the Victoria's Secret Angels Will Smell Like at the 2017 Show
Target
Beauty Experts Reveal Exactly How They Would Spend $25 at Target
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Grape-Soda-Colored Eyes Are Now a Thing, Thanks to James Charles

We already called that lavender eyes and highlighter are definitely going to dominate color palettes in 2018, and now we're excited to report that the trend is taking a bolder turn. Beauty influencer James Charles recently shared his "grape soda"-inspired eyes, and we're totally digging it for Winter.

The color is a bright, royal purple — and James interpreted it with a bit of shimmer. He used shades from the Morphe palettes 15N and 35B to create the look. We love the winged black liner and lush lashes. It also appears like he lined his lower waterline with white, which contrasted well against the purple shades.

Related
Exclusive: Morphe Is Coming to Ulta — and There's a Brand-New Palette!

Keep reading to see more interpretations of the grape soda eye makeup style!

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
James CharlesBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsEye MakeupMakeup
Beauty Tips
How to Do Your Hair and Makeup to Land a 3rd Date According to Matchmakers
by Lauren Levinson
Urban Decay Patrick Nagel Vice Lipstick Palettes
Beauty News
See Every Rad Swatch and Shade of Urban Decay's Brand-New '80s Lip Palette
by Victoria Messina
Women Share Why They've Never Had Botox
Opinion
30 Women of All Ages Share Why They’ve Never Had Botox
by Jenn Sinrich
Half Up Half Down Hairstyle Tips
Beauty Trends
Justine Marjan's 7 Tips For Pulling Off the Hairstyle of the Moment
by Kristina Rodulfo
Rose Gold Hair Color Inspiration
Spring Beauty
Concrete Proof That Rose Gold Is the Still Perfect Rainbow Hair Hue
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds