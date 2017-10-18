 Skip Nav
50 Hairstyles That Will Make You Look Younger (For Real!)

While beauty should be a stress- and judgment-free zone, aging isn't always. Often, hair can be the first giveaway of your age. If reversing the clock is high on your list of priorities, you should consider how your cut and color play into it all.

Of course, as with all aspects of our beauty, hair choices are personal. They're also very subjective. So let's throw out the idea of "age appropriate" — because, while short strands can make one person look more mature, the style can also visibly shave years off someone else. It's all about finding what works for you.

If you need a starting point, we asked two top hairstylists for their thoughts on the types of details that will help you look young, fresh, and trendy.

Shape-Shifting Bob as Seen on Rachel McAdams
Shape-Shifting Bob as Seen on Kendall Jenner
Shape-Shifting Bob as Seen on Viola Davis
Shape-Shifting Bob as Seen on Margot Robbie
Shape-Shifting Bob as Seen on Maggie Gyllenhaal
Shape-Shifting Bob as Seen on Carey Mulligan
Shape-Shifting Bob as Seen on Selena Gomez
Shape-Shifting Bob as Seen on Emma Roberts
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Bella Hadid
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Zendaya
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Tia Mowry
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Blake Lively
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Penélope Cruz
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Yara Shahidi
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Gabrielle Union
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Emily Ratajkowski
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Hailee Steinfeld
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Kate Hudson
The Pony Facelift as Seen on Sanaa Lathan
Time-Reversing Color as Seen on Jessica Alba
Time-Reversing Color as Seen on Olivia Munn
Time-Reversing Color as Seen on Kate Beckinsale
Time-Reversing Color as Seen on Priyanka Chopra
A New Kind of Filler as Seen on Tracee Ellis Ross
A New Kind of Filler as Seen on Logan Browning
A New Kind of Filler as Seen on Katie Holmes
A New Kind of Filler as Seen on Angela Bassett
The Ideal Style Combo as Seen on Laura Harrier
The Ideal Style Combo as Seen on Julianne Moore
The Ideal Style Combo as Seen on Tamera Mowry
The Healthy Wave as Seen on Mandy Moore
19
more images
