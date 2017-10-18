50 Hairstyles That Will Make You Look Younger (For Real!)

While beauty should be a stress- and judgment-free zone, aging isn't always. Often, hair can be the first giveaway of your age. If reversing the clock is high on your list of priorities, you should consider how your cut and color play into it all.

Of course, as with all aspects of our beauty, hair choices are personal. They're also very subjective. So let's throw out the idea of "age appropriate" — because, while short strands can make one person look more mature, the style can also visibly shave years off someone else. It's all about finding what works for you.

If you need a starting point, we asked two top hairstylists for their thoughts on the types of details that will help you look young, fresh, and trendy.