10 Easy, Cool-Looking Costumes You Can Make With Eyeliner

Some people plan their Halloween costumes months in advance, and then there are those who prefer to take a fly-by-night approach. Well, this one is for the procrastinators. It's possible to pull off these simple designs even if you only have five minutes to create a frightening makeup look. All you need is eyeliner! Whether you have a pencil, gel, or liquid liner on hand, you can create a mix of unique Halloween styles.

Glamsquad's head of makeup artistry, Kelli Bartlett, broke down everything you need to know to create a last-minute costume using this eye-makeup essential. If you still need some inspiration, the Glamsquad team will be giving free advice at select Ricky's NYC locations this week. You can also log on to the app to schedule a Halloween-themed hair and makeup service from home. Sure, you may not win the award for best costume, but you'll be able to stand next to Frankenstein without looking too normcore.

Source: Reddit user ellyrose-, Corbis Images, Reddit user JOJO94, Facebook user Amanda Chapman Photography

Make Up For Ever Artist Liner
$19
Buy Now
Masquerade Makeup
A Clockwork Orange
Black Swan
Charlie Chaplin
Scary Skull or Day of the Dead
Leopard or Cute Kitten
Cleopatra
Jack Sparrow
Infected
Bambi
Halloween BeautyBeauty How ToHalloweenEyelinerMakeup
