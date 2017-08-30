21 Chic Hand Tattoos That'll Make Them Give You a High Five

So you've decided on the perfect tattoo — congrats! The hard part is deciding where to get it, and we're making a strong case for hand tattoos. Although it's certainly not the most comfortable place to get inked, your hand guarantees your well-thought-out tattoo will always get the attention it deserves, whether you're shaking someone's hand or Instagramming your new manicure. If you're dreaming up the perfect hand tattoo but need examples for inspiration, look no further than these 21 chic ideas.