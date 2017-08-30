 Skip Nav
ULTA
Exclusive Details on When and Where You Can Buy the Too Faced I Want Kandee Collection
Tattoos
Gorgeous Geometric Tattoos That Will Change the Way You Think About Ink
Fashion Week
8 Secrets About Working Backstage at Fashion Week, According to a Makeup Artist
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 Chic Hand Tattoos That'll Make Them Give You a High Five

So you've decided on the perfect tattoo — congrats! The hard part is deciding where to get it, and we're making a strong case for hand tattoos. Although it's certainly not the most comfortable place to get inked, your hand guarantees your well-thought-out tattoo will always get the attention it deserves, whether you're shaking someone's hand or Instagramming your new manicure. If you're dreaming up the perfect hand tattoo but need examples for inspiration, look no further than these 21 chic ideas.

Related
100 Real-Girl Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Your First Ink

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Body CareTattoosNails
Join The Conversation
Nails
Enough With the Toxic Nail Polish — These Are the Best Safe Brands
by Rebecca Brown
Color-Changing Nail Polish Videos From Instagram
Nails
These Color-Changing Nail Polishes Will Blow Your Mind
by Emily Orofino
Fire and Ice Nails
Beauty Trends
Fire and Ice Is the New Nail Trend You Need to Try ASAP
by Tori-Crowther
Lime Crime Press-On Nails
Beauty Trends
by Kirbie Johnson
Halloween Costume Ideas For Women With Tattoos
Tattoos
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds