20 Photos to Convince You That, Yes, You Should Get Bangs For Fall
8 Secrets About Working Backstage at Fashion Week, According to a Makeup Artist
This Awesome Bride Made Her Entire Wedding Match Her Rainbow Hair
The Hidden Rainbow Roots Trend Is Mesmerizing

Creating hidden rainbow roots is a glorious new trend that basically updates the concept of "business in the front, party in the back."

Hair stylist Brittnie Garcia recently shared her take on rainbow hair on her Instagram account, and we're pretty obsessed. You may remember the rainbow roots trend from several months ago. This technique differs in that instead of abruptly stopping (almost creating a colorblock effect), this style sneakily conceals the dye throughout the strands. It allows for people to rock a more traditional hue and technicolor tresses simultaneously. The visibility of the rainbow portion depends on the movement of your hair and how much of it you want dyed.

Look ahead for some pictures of this innovative hair trend and prepare to start seeing it everywhere.

