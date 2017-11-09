The 15 Best Holiday Beauty Advent Calendars of 2017

Part of the allure of the holiday season isn't even about the holidays themselves — it's the buildup. From the thrill of finding the perfect present to excitedly greeting family you haven't seen in months, the days leading up to the main event are the most exciting part of the year. This is also why beauty Advent calendars are the perfect gifts. Not one day, not two days, but every day gets sprinkled with joy as you open up a little box of surprises.

From travel-friendly skincare minis to bestselling makeup at a major discount to packaging so pretty that you don't even need to wrap it, calendars are really do-it-all gifts. Shop the most worth-it ones out there ahead.