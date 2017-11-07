Kat Von D Will Launch a "Blinding" Highlighter Palette — but It Won't Be Around Forever!

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Considering Kat Von D drops surprise beauty products more often than most people change their sheets, we wouldn't blame you for getting a little lost in the seemingly endless supply of makeup. If there's a single launch Kat Von D addicts have had their eyes and ears on for a while, however, it'd be the brand's Metal Crush Highlighting Palette. Well, the wait is almost over. Kat Von D just announced that bright little bundle has a release date — and it's soon.

A quick history lesson: Kat Von D's Metal Crush Eye Shadow ($21) has become one of the brand's best-loved staples, due to its long-wearing properties, crazy pigmentation, and electric colors (metallic cobalt, anyone?). That's why the beauty community collectively shrieked in joy back in August, when Kat herself leaked a prototype of a highlighter version of Metal Crush.

That sneak peek included just one pan of shadow, which Kat wrote would "blind everyone." Then, in October, Kat dropped yet another bombshell — the luminizer will actually be released in palette form. Alas, we did not see inside, but the holographic-rainbow-fairy-tale packaging made all of our hearts beat a little faster.

Now, the brand has shown the inside of the palette, which is just as lust-worthy. This baby contains three shades: a soft peach, champagne gold, and soft fuchsia. According to the Instagram's caption, these powders can be worn wet or dry to "electrifying" results.

Get your bank accounts ready, because it's all coming soon — like, later this month soon! But, here's the fine print: the Metal Crush Highlighter Palette (price still unknown) will only be available at Sephora for a limited time. So, if you want your cheekbones to radiate so brightly your friends need to wear sunglasses in your shiny presence, you only have one, perhaps short, period to make this palette yours.

Of course, Kat's known for bringing discontinued products back (say a little prayer for the return of her Super Sonic Glimmer Veil), so when this palette sells out, there could be hope for a restock. But rather than speculating, we urge you to just buy this at your earliest convenience. As always, we'll let you know of a release date when it's available.