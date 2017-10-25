 Skip Nav
6 Red Flags That You Are Buying Makeup That Doesn't Actually Work For You

We all do it. We bought our first foundation when we were in our 20s — and it really worked (then). We loved it, so when it ran out, we bought it again. And again. And again. Before we knew it, we were 35 years old buying something that was no longer the best choice.

This Is Why You Buy So Much Makeup — and It Has Nothing to Do With Loving Beauty Products

I have been a professional makeup artist for 15 years, and I am guilty of it myself. We are tired and busy; we don't have time to sit down and really let a professional try 10 foundations on our jawline, so we just order on Amazon and have it delivered to our door. Yet when makeup doesn't match or doesn't fit our skin type, there's nothing worse. We get stuck in a rut, and we are afraid of change. But our skin and lifestyle has changed, and it's important to remember that what worked when we were 16 doesn't necessarily work when we are 30.

Here are six red flags that prove it's time to reassess the contents of your makeup bag.

Your Foundation Doesn't Match
Your Mascara Flakes
Your Concealer Doesn't Help
Your Eyeliner Smudges
Your Foundation Doesn't Cover Anything
Your Lipstick Bleeds
