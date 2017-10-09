 Skip Nav
Holiday Beauty
First Look at All 13 of the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Products Before They Hit Sephora
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Wants You to Know She's Going Gray in the Best Way Possible
Ulta Beauty
Stop All Other Activities, and Shop Ulta's Insanely Good Holiday Sale — 1 Day Only!

How Victoria Beckham Grew Out Her Eyebrows

The 1 Product Victoria Beckham Used to Recover From Those '90s Posh Spice Brows

Like you, Victoria Beckham was a victim of the '90s pencil-thin eyebrows. These days, however, what Posh Spice wants (what she really, really wants) are fuller arches.

In a new interview with Into the Gloss, the fashion designer revealed how she thickens her brow hairs, and it's with a product you definitely recognize: Latisse, the prescription treatment typically used for growing out lashes. Victoria said she applies it on her bottom and top lashes but also uses "a generous amount" on her brows.

"My brows have completely grown back," she said. "I have gone through phases where I've stopped using it, and I noticed a big difference." Latisse was recommended to her by none other than Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, who Victoria claims is the only person she lets touch her eyebrows.

Related
Victoria Beckham on That Posh Spice Bob and Her New Estée Lauder Makeup
ADVERTISEMENT

"If I haven't been in LA for months and months, I never let anybody pluck my eyebrows because she is the absolute master and her products are really fantastic," she said. By the looks of more recent photos, this routine definitely seems to be working.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Anastasia Beverly HillsBeauty NewsEyebrowsCelebrity BeautyVictoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham
by Marina Liao
Victoria Beckham Wearing Sheer Button Down
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Played It Cool by Letting Her Bra Peek Through Her Sheer Top
by Marina Liao
Elf Cosmetics Launches Active Collection
Beauty News
E.L.F. Just Launched Makeup That Could Survive a Sweaty HIIT Workout Class
by Kristina Rodulfo
Victoria Beckham Beauty Tips
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham on That Posh Spice Bob and Her New Estée Lauder Makeup
by Lauren Levinson
Victoria Beckham Wearing Fashion Emergency T-Shirt
Victoria Beckham
The Message on Victoria's Beckham's T-Shirt Is Basically Fashion Week in a Nutshell
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds