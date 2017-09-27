 Skip Nav
I'm Fully Obsessed With Hair "Strobing" Thanks to This New IGK Glitter Spray

We highlight our cheekbones, our noses, our shoulders, heck, even our earlobes. Who's to say we shouldn't start adding shimmer to our hair, too? IGK is setting out to make strand strobing a thing with its new, limited-edition glitter spray ($16), and I am 100 percent here for it. I told myself I'd save this for the holiday season, when sparkly everything is par for the course, but I lasted exactly one week before I used up the entire can.

Consider this a more elevated, wearable version of the glitter roots trend that blew up a year ago. While I loved the ethereal aesthetic of the beauty look, I couldn't help but think three things. First, the glitter looks like shiny dandruff. Sorry. Second, wouldn't it be a giant mess to pour loose glitter on your scalp? Finally, aside from a music festival, there is literally nowhere this look could work in real life.

IGK's new spray eliminated all of those concerns at once. Read on to find out how.

