Jeffree Star Says the GlamGlow Glitter Mask Is Perfect For "Sparkle Whores"

Holidays are for being merry and bright — a fact that beauty brands have seemingly taken very literally this year. From Too Faced's upcoming Glow Job Mask to Joyce Bonelli's impending bedazzled one, skincare is getting a shiny upgrade everywhere you look. One such offering is GlamGlow's Glitter Peel-Off Mask, an upcoming release Jeffree Star just reviewed.

Along with boyfriend Nathan Schwandt, Jeffree got a sneak peek at the shimmering mask, perhaps because he is a self-described "sparkle whore." His journey with the item can only be described as a magical space odyssey, so come and join us for it, why don't you?