 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
KKW Beauty's Upcoming Rose Gold Release Is Unexpected and SO Shiny
Holiday Beauty
Exclusive: Issa Rae Reveals CoverGirl's Mesmerizing New Metallic Lipstick Collection
Acne
These Are the Best Acne Spot Treatments on the Market
Beauty News
You Can Now Buy Pat McGrath Makeup on Spotify — Here's How

KKW Beauty Lip Glosses and Shimmer First Look

KKW Beauty's Upcoming Rose Gold Release Is Unexpected and SO Shiny

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on

When you think of KKW Beauty — and Kim Kardashian in general — you probably think of a matte contour, sleek highlighter, and always, always a nude lip. We thought the businesswoman's well-documented penchant for a muted lip was a true absolute in this ever-changing world, but it seems we may have thought too soon. That's because KKW Beauty's next release is . . . a shimmer lip gloss?

Perhaps in the spirit of 2000s nostalgia, loose highlights and shimmer glosses are coming soon to the relatively new KKW brand. If anyone tells you that the unicorn trend is out, please show them the picture above, posted by influencer Huda Kattan, who got an early sneak peek at the products. You'll see five glittery shades — including bronze, rose gold, and silver — in both pigment and gloss form. According to Huda, these hues will brighten up Kim's line sometime soon. A release date is still unknown, but dang, we want them all.

Related
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)

As Huda reports, the shimmers felt "a little dry to the touch," so the beauty guru suggests applying primer before slathering the gold flakes all over your fine face.

The iridescent look is a far cry from what we're used to seeing on Kim, but needless to say, we are into it and will be dropping dollars left and right on KKW Beauty's website once these babies drop.

Join the conversation
KKW BeautyHuda KattanBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingKim KardashianLipstickBeauty ProductsLip Gloss
Beauty News
Cargo Just Launched a Star Wars Makeup Collection — And You're Going to Want It All!
by Lauren Levinson
Kim Kardashian's Trainer Melissa Alcantara
Kim Kardashian
Melissa's Transformation Is So Impressive, Even Kim Kardashian Is Obsessed
by Perri Konecky
How to Get Selena Gomez’s Blond Hair Color
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's New Hair Took 9 Hours and 8 Bowls of Bleach
by Kristina Rodulfo
Peanut Butter and Jelly Hair Color Trend
Beauty Trends
"PB & J Hair" Is the Newest Color Trend Taking Over Instagram (and Your Lunchbox)
by Brinton Parker
Kim Kardashian Ranks Family From Best to Worst Dressed
Celebrity Interviews
Kim Kardashian Just Ranked Her Family From Best to Worst Dressed, and LOL Daaamn
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds