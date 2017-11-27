KKW Beauty's Upcoming Rose Gold Release Is Unexpected and SO Shiny

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Nov 26, 2017 at 8:10am PST

When you think of KKW Beauty — and Kim Kardashian in general — you probably think of a matte contour, sleek highlighter, and always, always a nude lip. We thought the businesswoman's well-documented penchant for a muted lip was a true absolute in this ever-changing world, but it seems we may have thought too soon. That's because KKW Beauty's next release is . . . a shimmer lip gloss?

Perhaps in the spirit of 2000s nostalgia, loose highlights and shimmer glosses are coming soon to the relatively new KKW brand. If anyone tells you that the unicorn trend is out, please show them the picture above, posted by influencer Huda Kattan, who got an early sneak peek at the products. You'll see five glittery shades — including bronze, rose gold, and silver — in both pigment and gloss form. According to Huda, these hues will brighten up Kim's line sometime soon. A release date is still unknown, but dang, we want them all.

As Huda reports, the shimmers felt "a little dry to the touch," so the beauty guru suggests applying primer before slathering the gold flakes all over your fine face.

The iridescent look is a far cry from what we're used to seeing on Kim, but needless to say, we are into it and will be dropping dollars left and right on KKW Beauty's website once these babies drop.