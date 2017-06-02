 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How Kylie Jenner Reacted to Rihanna's Makeup Line — According to the Internet
Beauty News
Exclusive First Reveal of Huda Kattan's 12 Lip Strobe Metallic Liquid Lipsticks
Beauty Trends
Tarte's New Sex Kitten Liquid Eyeliner Is Absolutely Purr-fect!
Makeup
Maybe They're Superexpensive Brushes — or Maybe They're Maybelline

Kylie Jenner's Reaction to Rihanna Makeup Line Memes

How Kylie Jenner Reacted to Rihanna's Makeup Line — According to the Internet

As soon as news broke about Rihanna's hotly anticipated makeup line, Fenty Beauty, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for any details on when it hits shelves. On May 31, the singer finally put our curiosity to rest and confirmed on social media that the line will launch this Fall (*cue excessive cheering and tears of joy*). But it seems like not everyone's sharing our same excitement about Bad Gal RiRi's upcoming line.

Some have been speculating that one person in particular — Kylie Jenner — is probably not too thrilled to have another celebrity makeup mogul burst onto the scene to steal her spotlight. Many witty Twitter users are taking to social media to share what they believe Jenner really thinks about Fenty Beauty, and their predictions are pretty darn hilarious.

Related
Rihanna Just Gave Us a Sneak Peek at Fenty Beauty Highlighter — and We Need It Now

Some imagined Kylie was just straight-up not pleased when she heard about the launch.



Others thought she probably started searching for a new job — as a fast-food restaurant employee.

Many predicted she had an over-the-top meltdown about the situation.



And one genius Twitter user couldn't help but bring up that patented ugly-cry that all members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan apparently do.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, how do you think Kylie reacted IRL?

Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsMemesKylie JennerRihannaHumorMakeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Chapulin Colorado Fighting Donald Trump Illustration
Donald Trump
This Illustration of El Chapulín Colorado Against Trump Might Be the Best Thing Ever
by Alessandra Foresto
Trump "No Politician Treated Worse" Reactions
Politics
Trump Says He's Treated "Unfairly" — and the Internet Reminds Him Who's Had It Worse
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Best Beauty Products For June 2017 | Summer Shopping
Must Haves
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds