L'Oréal's Popular Highlighting Collection Just Went ROSE GOLD!

Friendly PSA: your drugstore beauty aisle is about to get a major glow-up. You probably know, love, and hoard L'Oréal's Lumi Highlighter, because if it's good enough for Jennifer Lopez, it's good enough for us. The whole Lumi line is just capital-F fabulous, from its melt-onto-your-face primer to its velvety foundation that's admired by the likes of chronic good-face-giver Hailey Baldwin.

So yes, it's exciting that 10 new products are coming to the lineup. But even more exciting is that many of them are rose frickin' gold. OK, we'll pause here to let you wipe that happy tear from your eye.

Ahead, see everything you can get at Ulta, or your local drugstore, now. Go, go, go!