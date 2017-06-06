 Skip Nav
Orly’s New Collection Finally Makes It Possible For Muslims to Wear Nail Polish

Lisa Frank Glamour Dolls Eye Shadows

Nope, This Isn't Your '90s Notebook, It's the New Lisa Frank Eye Shadows!

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that our favorite Lisa Frank designs were being turned into a makeup line and we'd finally be able to bring our rainbow, unicorn memories into our adult lives. Now that we've seen the highlighter, nail polish, bronzer, and more from the brand's collaboration with Glamour Dolls Makeup, we're finally getting a look at the single eye shadow packaging, and it does not disappoint.

Glamour Dolls shared a photo of the eye shadow on Twitter, and while it might look exactly like one of our notebooks from the '90s, we can promise there's no pink gel pen doodles inside. The blush-colored shadow comes in a purple package with a rainbow eye on one side and an adorable heart-covered bottom that reads "XOXO Lisa Frank" — how cute?! The single shadow is only $6, and the company describes the formula as "buttery, blends with ease, and is super pigmented."

The Latest Update in the Lisa Frank Makeup Line Will Have '90s Girls Saying "OMG!"

In addition to the single eye shadows, the collaboration will also include bright shadow palettes along with tons of other colorful products. The collection is available for preorder online now and will ship in September.

