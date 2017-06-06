Nope, This Isn't Your '90s Notebook, It's the New Lisa Frank Eye Shadows!

Lisa finalized the designs for our Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls single eyeshadows!! ✨ What do you guys think?? https://t.co/QRl5TwEvcm pic.twitter.com/kvzgZchaXQ — Glamour Dolls ♡ (@GlamourDollss) June 6, 2017

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that our favorite Lisa Frank designs were being turned into a makeup line and we'd finally be able to bring our rainbow, unicorn memories into our adult lives. Now that we've seen the highlighter, nail polish, bronzer, and more from the brand's collaboration with Glamour Dolls Makeup, we're finally getting a look at the single eye shadow packaging, and it does not disappoint.

Glamour Dolls shared a photo of the eye shadow on Twitter, and while it might look exactly like one of our notebooks from the '90s, we can promise there's no pink gel pen doodles inside. The blush-colored shadow comes in a purple package with a rainbow eye on one side and an adorable heart-covered bottom that reads "XOXO Lisa Frank" — how cute?! The single shadow is only $6, and the company describes the formula as "buttery, blends with ease, and is super pigmented."

In addition to the single eye shadows, the collaboration will also include bright shadow palettes along with tons of other colorful products. The collection is available for preorder online now and will ship in September.