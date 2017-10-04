45 Lush Christmas Products You'll Want to See Under the Tree

Lush's Christmas collections are always pretty magical, but the truth is the 2017 edition is even better than what we expected. On top of some sparkly new additions to this year's festive lineup, the brand also decided to bring back three of everyone's favorite smells: Snow Fairy, Rose Jam, and Twilight. Packaging-free options were also created for nearly every limited edition product, making it easier than ever to have a waste-free holiday. Read on to discover the collection (hitting stores in October), then, while you're at at, have a look at Lush's Christmas bath bombs and gorgeous gift sets.