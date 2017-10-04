 Skip Nav
45 Lush Christmas Products You'll Want to See Under the Tree

Lush's Christmas collections are always pretty magical, but the truth is the 2017 edition is even better than what we expected. On top of some sparkly new additions to this year's festive lineup, the brand also decided to bring back three of everyone's favorite smells: Snow Fairy, Rose Jam, and Twilight. Packaging-free options were also created for nearly every limited edition product, making it easier than ever to have a waste-free holiday. Read on to discover the collection (hitting stores in October), then, while you're at at, have a look at Lush's Christmas bath bombs and gorgeous gift sets.

LUSH Snow Fairy Cold Pressed Soap
LUSH Bubbly Shower Gel
LUSH Buck's Fizz Body Conditioner
LUSH Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Tint
LUSH Snowcloud Soap
LUSH Shades of Gold Frankincense & Myrrh Lip Block
LUSH Buck's Fizz Naked Body Conditioner
LUSH Christmas Citrus Soap
LUSH Santa's Christmas Naked Shower Cream
LUSH Christmas Rocker Soap
LUSH Twilight Sparkle Jar
LUSH Snow Fairy Body Conditioner
LUSH Snow Fairy Shower Gel
LUSH Sugar Plum Fairy Naked Lip Tint
LUSH Salt and Peppermint Bark Body Scrub
LUSH Shooting Stars Soap
LUSH Rose Jam Shower Gel
LUSH Snowman Shower Jelly
LUSH Santa Baby Naked Lip Scrub
LUSH Sugar Plum Fairy Naked Lip Scrub
LUSH Berry Berry Christmas Naked Shower Gel
LUSH Baked Alaska Soap
LUSH Hidden Mountain Soap
LUSH Snow Fairy Naked Shower Gel
LUSH Santa Baby Lip Scrub
LUSH Once Upon a Time Body Lotion
LUSH Rose Jam Naked Shower Gel
LUSH Santa Baby Naked Lip Tint
LUSH Snow Fairy Solid Body Conditioner
LUSH Santa's Christmas Shower Cream
LUSH Saucy Snowcake Soap
