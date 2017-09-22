The New MAC x Rossy de Palma Collection Has Lipstick For "Phenomenal Women"

MAC is known for dropping covetable beauty collaborations (counting down the days until the Aaliyah line drops next Summer!), and the brand's October release is no exception.

Inspired by Rossy de Palma, a Spanish actress and model who has been known for over 30 years as a "Picasso painting come to life" due to her striking profile, this new collection is just as in-your-face as its uninhibited muse.

This 22-product line includes bullet and gloss lip options, two shadow palettes, a concealer duo, blush and finishing powders, and body glitter that is reminiscent of the 1980s. Since trends from that decade dominated Spring 2018 New York Fashion Week runways (hello, electric-blue eye shadow!), now's as good a time as any to slather your body in electric-blue shimmer and bold power lipstick.

Speaking of this line's lip offerings, our favorite of the four matte options is a dark purple shade dubbed "Phenomenal Woman." (Thanks for the compliment, MAC!) It's bold enough for a witchy Halloween costume but not too crazy that you couldn't sneak it into the office on casual Fri-yay.

Did we mention the Cubist-inspired packaging is a work of art itself? Read on for every single product in this elegant, artsy-as-hell line, which drops on Oct. 5.