This $18 Advent Calendar Gives You an Excuse to Embrace 12 Days of Pampering

While many people look forward to unwrapping chocolates each day of the month in December, we've got our eyes on beauty advent calendars instead. Adding to the lineup of options for beauty-obsessed girls this holiday season is the MAD Beauty ASOS Exclusive 12 Day Advent Calendar ($18), a vibrant calendar with ridiculously cute packaging and 12 "doors" that reveal a new product every day leading up to Christmas.

If you're going all in on relaxing self-care practices this Winter, this Instagrammable calendar with a "12 days of pampering" theme is exactly what you need. With a mix of hair, skin, and nail products, the printed calendar includes miniature bottles of shampoo and conditioner, strawberry and vanilla lip balms, strawberry and vanilla bath salts, bath fizzers, hand cream, a bath sponge, and two nail files. Opening each product is like treating yourself to a gift every day!

The calendar is available exclusively online from ASOS, and it's a fun release by MAD Beauty, the same company that makes those Disney princess sheet masks. If you can see a strawberry-scented bubble bath in your near future, do yourself a favor and get the affordable advent calendar for yourself ASAP.