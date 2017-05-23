 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Guy Cosplays Flawlessly as Both Disney Princes AND Princesses — We're in Awe
Spring Beauty
These Are 23 of the Hottest Beauty Launches For May 2017
Beauty News
Match Your Summer Makeup and Your Rosé With the Perfect Pink Eye Shadow Palette
Summer Beauty
This $8 E.L.F. Lotion Will Make Your Skin Strobed on a Budget
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 34  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Guy Cosplays Flawlessly as Both Disney Princes AND Princesses — We're in Awe

We've seen a lot of Disney princess cosplayers out there, but 22-year-old Richard Schaefer might be the best. The Orange County, CA, design student, who has worked as a Jungle Cruise skipper at Disneyland in the past, goes by the Instagram name TheOfficialAriel and for a good reason: his transformations into Disney princesses like Ariel are flat-out magical. Schaefer cosplays as both male and female Disney characters using a combination of detailed wigs, intricate costumes, colorful contacts, and some seriously impressive makeup skills.

From Disneybounding at park events to cosplaying at large conventions, Richard does it all . . . with the poise, cheerful attitude, and on-point contour of a true Disney princess, of course. Take a look at some of his most jaw-droppingly gorgeous looks, then follow his Disney-focused Instagram account to see even more of his enviable costume work.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Disney Halloween CostumesHalloween BeautyCosplayDisney PrincesDisney PrincessesCostumesDisney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Just Obliterated the Bootstrap Myth
by Terry Carter
Funny Cat Costumes
Humor
19 Paws-itively Perfect Cat Costumes
by Kelly Schwarze
Unicorn Makeup Ideas
Halloween
25 Makeup Ideas That Prove Your Dedication to #TeamUnicorn
by Emily Orofino
Entertainment Video
Twinning! This Guy and His Dog Have Us Seeing Double
by Joanna Sloame
Demi Lovato Dreadlocks Debate
Demi Lovato
People Are Enraged Over Demi Lovato’s Hairstyle — Is It Cultural Appropriation?
by Perri Konecky
Extraterrestrial Mermaid Makeup Look
Halloween
This "Extraterrestrial Mermaid" Proves You Shouldn't Scale Back This Halloween
by Emily Orofino
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Halloween Couples Costume Ideas 2012
Relationships
100 Creative Couples Costume Ideas
by Tara Block
Snow White Fails to Impress Toddler at Disney World
Toddlers
by Kate Schweitzer
Best New York Comic Con Cosplays 2016
Comic-Con
100+ Costumes That Will Fulfill Any Geek's Halloween Fantasies
by Brinton Parker
Disney Prince Facts
Nostalgia
21 Disney Prince Facts You Never Knew as a Kid
by Hilary White
Harry Potter Cosplays at WonderCon 2017
Geek Culture
Who Needs Polyjuice Potion When Harry Potter Cosplayers Are This Good?
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds