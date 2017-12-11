 Skip Nav
Is the Maybelline Purple Palette Available in the US?

This Popular Purple Maybelline Palette Might FINALLY Be Coming to the US

A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on

Yes, Ultra Violet is Pantone's Color of the Year, but purple's reign doesn't stop there. In fact, we predict burgundy might give its color cousin some major competition in 2018 — if Maybelline does what we think it will do.

On Dec. 10, the brand tweeted, "Who wants us to bring our European exclusive #BurgundyBar palette to the US?" The Burgundy Bar is, if you recall, a shimmer and matte palette that contains 12 pans of moody purple tones. We've been obsessed with it ever since we saw it floating around Instagram earlier this year, but alas, it's only available in Europe as of right now.

Given Maybelline's teasing, the bundle could hit stateside soon. Along with the tweet, the brand also wrote more definitively on Instagram that the Burgundy Bar "is coming to more countries soon."

We have reached out to Maybelline for comment and will let you know if you should plan for purple to hit your drugstore aisle soon. But that doesn't mean you have to wait to rock a purple smokey eye (aka smurple eye, duh).

