The Wait Is Finally Over! The Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Palette Has Been Revealed

After being under wraps for two years, the Morphe x Jaclyn Hill palette was finally unveiled on June 5, and boy was it worth the wait. The palette includes 35 brand-new eye shadow shades ranging from neutrals to bolder hues. While the set incorporates many brown shades, lovers of brighter eye shadows will not be disappointed. Jaclyn made sure to include a rich cobalt blue, bright teal, aquamarine, and a royal purple.

In an Instagram post, Jaclyn shared how picky she was about "pigmentation, application, and blendability" of the shades in her palette. Considering how Champagne Pop from her collaboration with Becca has become a staple in many beauty-lover's makeup bags, the excitement surrounding this product among beauty-lovers is immense.

The palette will launch on June 21 on Morphe's website and will cost $38. Considering that the palette comes out to only costing a little more than a dollar per shadow, this is a cost-effective way to expand your makeup shade collection.