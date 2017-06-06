 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Wait Is Finally Over! The Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Palette Has Been Revealed
Beauty News
Prepare to Lust After Urban Decay's New Naked Heat Palette — Swatches Included!
Beauty News
Another Too Faced Product Was Revealed This Week — and It Gives You Flawless Skin
Disney
Add Some Disney Magic to Your Princess-Worthy Hair With These Cute Clips
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Wait Is Finally Over! The Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Palette Has Been Revealed

After being under wraps for two years, the Morphe x Jaclyn Hill palette was finally unveiled on June 5, and boy was it worth the wait. The palette includes 35 brand-new eye shadow shades ranging from neutrals to bolder hues. While the set incorporates many brown shades, lovers of brighter eye shadows will not be disappointed. Jaclyn made sure to include a rich cobalt blue, bright teal, aquamarine, and a royal purple.

In an Instagram post, Jaclyn shared how picky she was about "pigmentation, application, and blendability" of the shades in her palette. Considering how Champagne Pop from her collaboration with Becca has become a staple in many beauty-lover's makeup bags, the excitement surrounding this product among beauty-lovers is immense.

The palette will launch on June 21 on Morphe's website and will cost $38. Considering that the palette comes out to only costing a little more than a dollar per shadow, this is a cost-effective way to expand your makeup shade collection.

Related
See All the Gleaming Goodies in the Becca x Jaclyn Hill Collaboration

Previous Next
Join the conversation
MorpheBeauty ShoppingPaletteBeauty ProductsMakeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
Best Tarte Cosmetics Products
Tarte
10 Tarte Products You Need to Add to Your Stash
by Emily Orofino
Best Oils For Hair and Skin
DIY Beauty
Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Beauty Oils
by Jessica Cruel
Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette Photos
Beauty News
by Kirbie Johnson
Drag Beauty Artist Redefined Gender With Makeup
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds