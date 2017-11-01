50 of the Most Popular Tattoo Designs For Chic Women

One scroll through the tattoo section of Pinterest, and it's easy to pick out some of the most popular designs. Between classic icons like hearts and roman numerals to contemporary favorites like infinity signs and arrows, there are some designs that have been tattooed at virtually every shop on Earth. Or, at least, that's how it seems.

But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're necessarily off-limits. After all, these designs are commonly requested for a reason. They can be expressive, symbolic, and meaningful — especially when done in a unique, fashion-forward way that puts a modern spin on a classic design.

To prove our point, we've put together the 50 staple tattoo designs that prove "popular" doesn't need to mean "cliche."