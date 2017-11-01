 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
Kylie Jenner
Prepare Yourself For 11 New Kylie Lip Velvets Coming at You Hot
Beauty News
This Rose Gold Minnie Lip Balm Is Almost Too Cute to Use
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 of the Most Popular Tattoo Designs For Chic Women

One scroll through the tattoo section of Pinterest, and it's easy to pick out some of the most popular designs. Between classic icons like hearts and roman numerals to contemporary favorites like infinity signs and arrows, there are some designs that have been tattooed at virtually every shop on Earth. Or, at least, that's how it seems.

But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're necessarily off-limits. After all, these designs are commonly requested for a reason. They can be expressive, symbolic, and meaningful — especially when done in a unique, fashion-forward way that puts a modern spin on a classic design.

To prove our point, we've put together the 50 staple tattoo designs that prove "popular" doesn't need to mean "cliche."

Arrow
"This too shall pass"
"Keep calm and carry on"
Coordinates
"Que sera sera"
Mountains
Feather
Punctuation
Skyline
Cancer ribbon
Wings
Anchor
Rose
Deer/Antlers
Birds
Hamsa
Wildflowers
Name
"Carpe diem"
Hope
"Believe"
Origami
Peace sign
"So it goes"
Constellation
Lion
Horoscope sign
Heart
Roman numerals
Cross
Key
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesInstagramBeauty TrendsBody CareTattoos
Beauty Trends
17 Autumn Eye Makeup Ideas That Will Make You Love Fall 2017 Even More
by Lauren Levinson
Birth Flower Tattoos
Tattoos
These Birth Flower Tattoos Might Make You Forget About Your Zodiac Sign
by Nicole Yi
Candy Corn Hair Color Trend
Beauty Trends
People Are Dyeing Their Hair to Look Like Candy Corn, and It's Brilliant
by Sarah Siegel
The Best Vegan Makeup Products
Beauty Trends
15 Vegan Products That Will Change the Way You Think About Beauty
by Kristin Granero
Essence Lash Princess Mascara Review | $5 Reddit Mascara
Beauty Products Review
After Using This $5 Reddit-Famous Mascara, I Didn't Recognize Myself
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds