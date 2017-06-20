6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Target Multipurpose Makeup at Target Simplify Your Beauty Routine With Target's 11 Best Multipurpose Products June 20, 2017 by Macy Williams 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Lazy girls, take note. When you don't want to spend a ton of time or effort on your makeup (we all have those days), multipurpose products will be your savior. Items that have multiple uses speed up your routine and require less rummaging around for everything you need. We're talking balms that work for lips and cheeks, sticks that include both concealer and highlighter, and double-ended eyeliners. Target has a great selection, so we rounded up our favorite picks. Throw these in your purse and you're all set. Shop Brands Pixi · W3ll People · Revlon · Sonia Kashuk · Black Radiance · Maybelline Pixi by Petra Multibalm The Pixi by Petra Multibalm ($12) is a cream powder formula that you can easily blend into your skin with your fingers. It's infused with aloe vera, shea butter, and rosehip oil that will soothe and protect while it's on. You can use this on your cheeks, lips, or eyes. It also comes in shades of red, light pink, and rose. Pixi By Petra MultiBalm $12 from Target Buy Now See more Pixi Makeup NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Concealer Cover up no matter where you are with this NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Concealer ($12). You can conceal, highlight, and contour your face with ease. Both ends have a creamy finish that you can rub right into your skin. This stick shade is called Universal, but it also comes in light and medium. Target Face Concealer NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Concealer $11.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Face Concealer W3ll People Universalist Multi-Stick The W3ll People Universalist Multi-Stick ($24) has a lightweight formula with a satin finish. The product comes in Nude Flush and Pink Coral. Use it for eyes, lips, or cheeks. It's the perfect midday pick-me-up. W3ll People Universalist Multi-Stick $23.99 from Target Buy Now See more W3ll People Eye Makeup Revlon ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal This Revlon ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal ($7) is great for Summer because it's waterproof. One end has an angled tip so the inky black eyeliner is easy to apply. The other side has a smudge brush so that you can create a smoky-eye look if you wish. This product also comes in gray and green. Revlon ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal - 0.01oz $6.99 from Target Buy Now See more Revlon Eye Makeup Twenty Four/Seven Honey Dual Lip Treatment Oil and Color Tint Balm Take care of your lips with the Twenty Four/Seven Twenty Four Seven Honey Dual Treatment Oil and Color Tint Balm ($29). One side has oil with honey, which conditions chapped lips. The other side has a sheer coral lipstick. You'll get a pop of color while nourishing your mouth. It's the best of both worlds. Target Lipstick Twenty Four/Seven Twenty Four Seven Honey Dual Lip Treatment Oil & Color Tint Balm $29 from Target Buy Now See more Target Lipstick Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint We love the rich color of this Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint ($10). When applied, it will give you sheer color that doesn't feel harsh or heavy. Put it on with the wand applicator and let it soak in for a dewy finish. The formula includes shiny emollient oils that prevent water loss from the skin. Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint $9.99 from Target Buy Now See more Sonia Kashuk Lipstick e.l.f. Eye Primer & Liner Sealer The e.l.f. Eye Primer & Liner Sealer ($3) is a must have for eye makeup that will last. The primer side sets your eye shadow so it won't fade or come off. The liner side can be used with any eye shadow of your choice — the clear liquid will transform the shadow into an eyeliner. Once you use this stick, you won't have to think about your face all day. Target Eyeliner e.l.f. Eye Primer & Liner Sealer .35oz $3 from Target Buy Now See more Target Eyeliner NYX Professional Makeup Eye Brow Push-Up Bra Lift & Draw When your brows need some TLC, use the NYX Professional Makeup Eye Brow Push-Up Bra Lift & Draw ($10). Fill in your arches with the dark side, then highlight your brow bone with the light side. Then you're good to go. Target Eye Makeup NYX Professional Makeup Eye Brow Push-Up Bra Lift & Draw $9.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Eye Makeup Black Radiance Urban Identity Dual Eye Definer This Black Radiance Urban Identity Dual Eye Definer ($3) comes in jade and bronze. One side is an eye shadow stick and the other side is a liner. With this product, you've got your eye look packed into one product. The slender design makes it great for travel. Black Radiance Urban Identity Dual Eye Definer $2.64 from Target Buy Now See more Black Radiance Eye Makeup Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Stick Add more structure to your face with the Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Stick ($8). We love this formula because it has great staying power — it won't budge for hours. The matte formula is ideal for defining your nose and cheekbones. This stick comes in light, medium, and deep. Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Stick $7.99 from Target Buy Now See more Maybelline Face Makeup Pixi by Petra Crayon Combo Eye Shadow Pencil Give your eyes Champagne-colored shimmer with the Pixi by Petra Crayon Combo Eye Shadow Pencil ($16). It's waterproof so you can use it for pool days. Apply the "brighten" side on the inner corners of your eyes and the "lighten" side all over your lids. You'll get a wide-awake look. Pixi By Petra Crayon Combo Eye Shadow Pencil $16 from Target Buy Now See more Pixi Eyeliner Beauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsTargetMakeup