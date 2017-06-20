 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Simplify Your Beauty Routine With Target's 11 Best Multipurpose Products

Multipurpose Makeup at Target

Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint

Lazy girls, take note. When you don't want to spend a ton of time or effort on your makeup (we all have those days), multipurpose products will be your savior. Items that have multiple uses speed up your routine and require less rummaging around for everything you need. We're talking balms that work for lips and cheeks, sticks that include both concealer and highlighter, and double-ended eyeliners. Target has a great selection, so we rounded up our favorite picks. Throw these in your purse and you're all set.

Related
13 Multipurpose Makeup Sticks Every Lazy Girl Needs in Her Arsenal

Shop Brands
Pixi · W3ll People · Revlon · Sonia Kashuk · Black Radiance · Maybelline
Pixi by Petra Multibalm
Pixi by Petra Multibalm

The Pixi by Petra Multibalm ($12) is a cream powder formula that you can easily blend into your skin with your fingers. It's infused with aloe vera, shea butter, and rosehip oil that will soothe and protect while it's on. You can use this on your cheeks, lips, or eyes. It also comes in shades of red, light pink, and rose.

Pixi
By Petra MultiBalm
$12
from Target
Buy Now See more Pixi Makeup
NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Concealer
NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Concealer

Cover up no matter where you are with this NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Concealer ($12). You can conceal, highlight, and contour your face with ease. Both ends have a creamy finish that you can rub right into your skin. This stick shade is called Universal, but it also comes in light and medium.

Target Face Concealer
NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Concealer
$11.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Face Concealer
W3ll People Universalist Multi-Stick
W3ll People Universalist Multi-Stick

The W3ll People Universalist Multi-Stick ($24) has a lightweight formula with a satin finish. The product comes in Nude Flush and Pink Coral. Use it for eyes, lips, or cheeks. It's the perfect midday pick-me-up.

W3ll People
Universalist Multi-Stick
$23.99
from Target
Buy Now See more W3ll People Eye Makeup
Revlon ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal
Revlon ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal

This Revlon ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal ($7) is great for Summer because it's waterproof. One end has an angled tip so the inky black eyeliner is easy to apply. The other side has a smudge brush so that you can create a smoky-eye look if you wish. This product also comes in gray and green.

Revlon
ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal - 0.01oz
$6.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Revlon Eye Makeup
Twenty Four/Seven Honey Dual Lip Treatment Oil and Color Tint Balm
Twenty Four/Seven Honey Dual Lip Treatment Oil and Color Tint Balm

Take care of your lips with the Twenty Four/Seven Twenty Four Seven Honey Dual Treatment Oil and Color Tint Balm ($29). One side has oil with honey, which conditions chapped lips. The other side has a sheer coral lipstick. You'll get a pop of color while nourishing your mouth. It's the best of both worlds.

Target Lipstick
Twenty Four/Seven Twenty Four Seven Honey Dual Lip Treatment Oil & Color Tint Balm
$29
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lipstick
Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint
Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint

We love the rich color of this Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint ($10). When applied, it will give you sheer color that doesn't feel harsh or heavy. Put it on with the wand applicator and let it soak in for a dewy finish. The formula includes shiny emollient oils that prevent water loss from the skin.

Sonia Kashuk
Lip & Cheek Tint
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Sonia Kashuk Lipstick
e.l.f. Eye Primer & Liner Sealer
e.l.f. Eye Primer & Liner Sealer

The e.l.f. Eye Primer & Liner Sealer ($3) is a must have for eye makeup that will last. The primer side sets your eye shadow so it won't fade or come off. The liner side can be used with any eye shadow of your choice — the clear liquid will transform the shadow into an eyeliner. Once you use this stick, you won't have to think about your face all day.

Target Eyeliner
e.l.f. Eye Primer & Liner Sealer .35oz
$3
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eyeliner
NYX Professional Makeup Eye Brow Push-Up Bra Lift & Draw
NYX Professional Makeup Eye Brow Push-Up Bra Lift & Draw

When your brows need some TLC, use the NYX Professional Makeup Eye Brow Push-Up Bra Lift & Draw ($10). Fill in your arches with the dark side, then highlight your brow bone with the light side. Then you're good to go.

Target Eye Makeup
NYX Professional Makeup Eye Brow Push-Up Bra Lift & Draw
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eye Makeup
Black Radiance Urban Identity Dual Eye Definer
Black Radiance Urban Identity Dual Eye Definer

This Black Radiance Urban Identity Dual Eye Definer ($3) comes in jade and bronze. One side is an eye shadow stick and the other side is a liner. With this product, you've got your eye look packed into one product. The slender design makes it great for travel.

Black Radiance
Urban Identity Dual Eye Definer
$2.64
from Target
Buy Now See more Black Radiance Eye Makeup
Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Stick
Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Stick

Add more structure to your face with the Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Stick ($8). We love this formula because it has great staying power — it won't budge for hours. The matte formula is ideal for defining your nose and cheekbones. This stick comes in light, medium, and deep.

Maybelline
Face Studio Master Contour Stick
$7.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Maybelline Face Makeup
Pixi by Petra Crayon Combo Eye Shadow Pencil
Pixi by Petra Crayon Combo Eye Shadow Pencil

Give your eyes Champagne-colored shimmer with the Pixi by Petra Crayon Combo Eye Shadow Pencil ($16). It's waterproof so you can use it for pool days. Apply the "brighten" side on the inner corners of your eyes and the "lighten" side all over your lids. You'll get a wide-awake look.

Pixi
By Petra Crayon Combo Eye Shadow Pencil
$16
from Target
Buy Now See more Pixi Eyeliner
Beauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsTargetMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Pixi
By Petra MultiBalm
from Target
$12
Target
NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Concealer
from Target
$11.99
W3ll People
Universalist Multi-Stick
from Target
$23.99
Revlon
ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal - 0.01oz
from Target
$6.99
Target
Twenty Four/Seven Twenty Four Seven Honey Dual Lip Treatment Oil & Color Tint Balm
from Target
$29
Sonia Kashuk
Lip & Cheek Tint
from Target
$9.99
Target
e.l.f. Eye Primer & Liner Sealer .35oz
from Target
$3
Target
NYX Professional Makeup Eye Brow Push-Up Bra Lift & Draw
from Target
$9.99
Black Radiance
Urban Identity Dual Eye Definer
from Target
$2.64
Maybelline
Face Studio Master Contour Stick
from Target
$7.99
Pixi
By Petra Crayon Combo Eye Shadow Pencil
from Target
$16
Shop More
Pixi Eyeliner SHOP MORE
Pixi
Endless Silky Eyeliner
from Asos
$22$19
Pixi
By Petra Eye Bright Liner 0.012 oz- Nude
from Target
$11.99
Pixi
By Petra Eye Define Waterline .012oz - Tightline Black
from Target
$14
Pixi
By Petra Extra Eye Bright Liner - Extra Bright 0.304 oz
from Target
$14
Pixi
By Petra Crayon Combo Eye Shadow Pencil
from Target
$16
Target Eyeliner SHOP MORE
Milani
STAY PUT QuickGlide Eyeliner
from Target
$6.99
Maybelline
Eye Studio® Lasting Drama® Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil
from Target
$5.39
Pixi
By Petra Eye Bright Liner 0.012 oz- Nude
from Target
$11.99
Target
NYX Professional Makeup Matte Liquid Liner Black 0.6 oz
from Target
$6.99
Target
Almay Intense i-Color Eyeliner
from Target
$4.99
Target Face Concealer SHOP MORE
Maybelline
Instant Age Rewind® Eraser Dark Circles Concealer + Treatment
from Target
$7.99
Milani
RETOUCH + ERASE Light-Lifting Concealer
from Target
$8.99
Maybelline
FIT ME!® Concealer
from Target
$5.49
Target
NYX Professional Makeup HD Concealer Wand
from Target
$3.74
Target
NYX Professional Makeup Full Coverage Concealer Jar
from Target
$2.34
Target Eyeliner AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
glamlatte
thecoastalconfidence
rockoomph
beyondcasualb
Revlon Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brighterdarling
savillamountain
savillamountain
hellotherelady
Pixi Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kinandkodachrome
MessyBuns
juliesolomonblog
MessyBuns
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds