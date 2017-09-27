I Discovered the Perfect Metallic Vampy Liquid Lipstick — and It's Only $5

A post shared by 🎀A▪T▪R▪E▪O▪N▪A🎀 (@curvy_cartel) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

As Fall came my way, I knew I needed to freshen up my liquid lipstick arsenal. My coworker swears by NYX Cosmetics, so I decided to test out a few of its products. After many all-day wears, I finally founds my ultimate autumnal option. NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick ($5, originally $8) in Biker Babe is the perfect vampy metallic shade I was searching for. The lustrous burgundy hue is ideal for girls who aren't afraid to make a statement.

The creamy formula glides right on with the wand applicator, then it dries quickly. As it dries, it gets darker and more shimmery. What I really love about this pick is its staying power — one application lasts through breakfast, lunch, and a couple cups of coffee in between. The lipstick isn't drying, either; I entirely forget that I have it on most of the time. If you're looking for intense color payoff that will get you tons of compliments, this is the choice for you.

Even though Biker Babe is my favorite color, there are plenty of other enticing shades that get my stamp of approval. Pure Society is a deep violet that flatters all skin tones, while New Era will give you bronze lips that look goddess-like. I suggest testing a few out to find the perfect hue for you. Stock up on this liquid lipstick now before it's no longer on sale! It's worth every penny.