 Skip Nav

NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Lipstick Review

I Discovered the Perfect Metallic Vampy Liquid Lipstick — and It's Only $5

As Fall came my way, I knew I needed to freshen up my liquid lipstick arsenal. My coworker swears by NYX Cosmetics, so I decided to test out a few of its products. After many all-day wears, I finally founds my ultimate autumnal option. NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick ($5, originally $8) in Biker Babe is the perfect vampy metallic shade I was searching for. The lustrous burgundy hue is ideal for girls who aren't afraid to make a statement.

The creamy formula glides right on with the wand applicator, then it dries quickly. As it dries, it gets darker and more shimmery. What I really love about this pick is its staying power — one application lasts through breakfast, lunch, and a couple cups of coffee in between. The lipstick isn't drying, either; I entirely forget that I have it on most of the time. If you're looking for intense color payoff that will get you tons of compliments, this is the choice for you.

Even though Biker Babe is my favorite color, there are plenty of other enticing shades that get my stamp of approval. Pure Society is a deep violet that flatters all skin tones, while New Era will give you bronze lips that look goddess-like. I suggest testing a few out to find the perfect hue for you. Stock up on this liquid lipstick now before it's no longer on sale! It's worth every penny.

Ulta Lipstick
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick
$7.49 $5.24
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Lipstick
NYX CosmeticsFall BeautyBeauty ReviewNyxProduct ReviewsBeauty ShoppingLiquid LipstickFallLipstickBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Ulta
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick
from Ulta
$7.49$5.24
Shop More
Ulta Lipstick SHOP MORE
Ulta
NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick - Satin Ribbon
from Ulta
$6.99
Too Faced
Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipstick - Can't Touch This (deep plum)
from Ulta
$21
L'Oreal
Colour Riche Lipcolour - Peach Fuzz
from Ulta
$8.99
Rimmel
Moisture Renew Lipstick - Dashing Raspberry
from Ulta
$6.99
bareMinerals
Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick - Notorious (warm brownish mauve)
from Ulta
$20
Ulta Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Must Haves
These Are the 13 Fall Essentials 1 Shopping Editor Is Planning to Buy This Week
by Macy Cate Williams
Summer Beauty
9 Lip Colors You Need This Summer as Modeled by Adriana Lima
by Alessandra Foresto
Makeup
10 Absolutely Irresistible Summer Lipstick Colors
by Lauren Levinson
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart Pumps It Up in Leather and Louboutins
by Chi Chau
Ulta Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nicole.villarreal
lovelymadexo
kayleighsklosetblog
darkchocolatecreature
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds