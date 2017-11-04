The CVS Beauty Aisle Just Got A Lot Better — 60+ New K-Beauty Products Are Coming!

Browsing the beauty aisle at your local CVS is about to get a million times more exciting because even more K-Beauty products have made its debut. Last year, the drugstore giant lined its shelves with over 100 brand new Korean cosmetic products. Now, there are more than 60 new K-Beauty skus joining the CVS beauty department.

The new wave of items to come to CVS include a ton of of body products outfitted in adorable packing (like body lotion in a mini ice-cream tub) . There are also new cosmetic goodies like macaron-shaped cheek tint and new glosses from Peach Slices (Alicia Yoon's bespoke collection).

Needless to say, if you thought the new K-Beauty aisle at CVS was good, it just got a lot better. Keep reading to see all the brand new items and get excited to shop them now in store and online when they launch in mid-November.