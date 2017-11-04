 Skip Nav
The CVS Beauty Aisle Just Got A Lot Better — 60+ New K-Beauty Products Are Coming!

Browsing the beauty aisle at your local CVS is about to get a million times more exciting because even more K-Beauty products have made its debut. Last year, the drugstore giant lined its shelves with over 100 brand new Korean cosmetic products. Now, there are more than 60 new K-Beauty skus joining the CVS beauty department.

Your Local CVS Pharmacy Is About to Launch K-Beauty — See All 115 Awesome Products

The new wave of items to come to CVS include a ton of of body products outfitted in adorable packing (like body lotion in a mini ice-cream tub) . There are also new cosmetic goodies like macaron-shaped cheek tint and new glosses from Peach Slices (Alicia Yoon's bespoke collection).

Needless to say, if you thought the new K-Beauty aisle at CVS was good, it just got a lot better. Keep reading to see all the brand new items and get excited to shop them now in store and online when they launch in mid-November.

Aruil Tell Me Your Wish Hand Butter Glam ($3)
Aruil Tell Me Your Wish Hand Butter Gorgeous ($3)
Aruil Tell Me Your Wish Hand Butter Pouch Lovely
Aruil Tell Me Your Wish Hand Butter Lovely
Aruil Tell Me Your Wish Hand Butter Pouch Rich
Aruil Tell Me Your Wish Hand Butter Rich
Aruil Tell Me Your Wish Hand Butter Cute
Aruil Tell Me Your Wish Hand Butter Pouch Lucky
Aruil Tell Me Your Wish Hand Butter Lucky
Ariul Tell Me Your Wish Hand Cream Pouch Pure
Ariul Tell Me Your Wish Hand Cream Pure
Ariul Tell Me Your Wish Hand Essence Happy
Ariul Tell Me Your Wish Hand Essence Romantic
Seven Days Body Care Cream
Seven Days Body Care Gel Oil
Seven Days Body Care Mist
Seven Days Body Care Wash
Duft & Doft Angels Cotton Intense Moisture Body Cream
Duft & Doft Pink Breeze Intense Moisture Body Cream
Duft & Doft Sophy Soapy Intense Moisture Body Cream
Duft & Doft Stockholm Rose Intense Moisture Body Cream
Duft & Doft Angels Cotton Nourishing Hand Cream
Duft & Doft Blooming Green Nourishing Hand Cream
Duft & Doft Chic Inside Nourishing Hand Cream
Duft & Doft Coral Passion Nourishing Hand Cream
Duft & Doft Grace Bouquet Nourishing Hand Cream
Duft & Doft Honey Blossom Hand & Nail Butter
Duft & Doft Indigo Musk Nourishing Hand Cream
Duft & Doft Lime Bounce Nourishing Hand Cream
Duft & Doft Pink Breeze Nourishing Hand Cream
Duft & Doft Scan Delicious Nourishing Hand Cream
