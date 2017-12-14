 Skip Nav
Praise Be: 62 Brand-New Maybelline Products Are Coming to Drugstores in January
DIY Beauty
Exactly How a Pro Ballerina Does Her Stage Makeup For The Nutcracker
Skin Care
Affordable Miracle-Working Creams For Women in Their 20s
Braids
A Comprehensive Guide to Every Gorgeous Braid From Pinterest
Praise Be: 62 Brand-New Maybelline Products Are Coming to Drugstores in January

ICYMI: Maybelline has had a busy Fall. The drugstore brand has released a collection of Super Stay Un-Nudes liquid lipsticks, launched a new rose gold highlighter, and led a collaboration with none other than Ms. Gigi Hadid.

But there's been a catch to many of these Fall 2018 releases, and it's the huge caveat that many of these goodies are currently only available online. Of course, one of the huge draws of Maybelline is that it's a ubiquitous drugstore brand you can walk into any CVS or Walgreens and just pick up, no pesky shipping costs or wait time required. Luckily, the brand just announced that this newness will spread to brick-and-mortar stores come January 2018.

From a crazy-good mascara that smells like coconut (consider us sold already) to vampy lip kits and full-coverage foundation, there's something for every part of your face represented in this line. We're especially swooning over the City Kits, two $12 cheek and eye palettes that contain iridescent shades and plenty of rose gold to satisfy your obsession for the in-demand hue. There's also a moody collection of bullet lipsticks. Smoky Jade is a turquoise, and Concrete Jungle is an eye-catching gray that reminds us of the dusty hue we spotted on Gigi over the Summer.

Read on for every single product — yup, all 62 — you can get your hands on in January.

Maybelline New York City Kit in Pink Edge
Maybelline New York City Kit
Maybelline New York Total Temptation Shadow + Highlight Palette
Maybelline New York Master Chrome Highlighter in Molten Rose Gold
Maybelline New York Master Holographic Prismatic Highlighter 100
Maybelline New York Master Holographic Prismatic Highlighter 50
Maybelline New York Face Studio Master Hydrate + Smooth Primer
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in Smoky Jade
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in Concrete Jungle
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in Carnal Brown
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in Nocturnal Rose
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in Cruel Ruby
Maybelline New York Python Metallic Lip Kit in Untamed
Maybelline New York Python Metallic Lip Kit in Snakebite
Maybelline New York Python Metallic Lip Kit in Provoked
Maybelline New York Python Metallic Lip Kit in Valiant
Maybelline New York Python Metallic Lip Kit in Wild
Maybelline New York Python Metallic Lip Kit in Venomous
Maybelline New York Python Metallic Lip Kit in Piercing
Maybelline New York Python Metallic Lip Kit in Passionate
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Philosopher
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Visionary
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Huntress
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Protector
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Fighter
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Ruler
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Amazonian
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Seductress
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Poet
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nudes in Driver
Maybelline New York FaceStudio Master Blender 150
