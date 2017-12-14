Praise Be: 62 Brand-New Maybelline Products Are Coming to Drugstores in January

ICYMI: Maybelline has had a busy Fall. The drugstore brand has released a collection of Super Stay Un-Nudes liquid lipsticks, launched a new rose gold highlighter, and led a collaboration with none other than Ms. Gigi Hadid.

But there's been a catch to many of these Fall 2018 releases, and it's the huge caveat that many of these goodies are currently only available online. Of course, one of the huge draws of Maybelline is that it's a ubiquitous drugstore brand you can walk into any CVS or Walgreens and just pick up, no pesky shipping costs or wait time required. Luckily, the brand just announced that this newness will spread to brick-and-mortar stores come January 2018.

From a crazy-good mascara that smells like coconut (consider us sold already) to vampy lip kits and full-coverage foundation, there's something for every part of your face represented in this line. We're especially swooning over the City Kits, two $12 cheek and eye palettes that contain iridescent shades and plenty of rose gold to satisfy your obsession for the in-demand hue. There's also a moody collection of bullet lipsticks. Smoky Jade is a turquoise, and Concrete Jungle is an eye-catching gray that reminds us of the dusty hue we spotted on Gigi over the Summer.

Read on for every single product — yup, all 62 — you can get your hands on in January.