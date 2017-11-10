 Skip Nav
OPI's Holiday Collection Has Polishes to Match Any Party Dress

Here's yet another reason to stop biting your nails: OPI just released its holiday lineup, and not to alarm you or anything, but it's perfect. Whether you're a metallic or matte girl, you gravitate toward bold reds or subdued blues, or you're just in the market for something really, really shiny, it's all up for grabs in this collection.

There are 12 colors in this release, and, yes, the shade names are totally cheeky (hats off to the copywriter who came up with "Adam Said, 'It's New Year's, Eve,'" a candy-apple red). While this is a pretty wide-ranging collection, overall we'd say it leans more on the sultry side. Most of the colors are dark and festive, just the way we like our holiday manis. Save for the soft white "Snow Glad I Met You," this is pretty much a line free of neutrals.

No matter what your party dress looks like, you're bound to find something that will match. If you wear sequins at all this Winter, we suggest complementing your sparkles with the metallic blue "Coalmates."

See the entire OPI Winter Collection ahead.

OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection - Holiday 2017
$10.50
from Ulta
Love OPI XOXO Nail Laquer Collection in Gift of Gold Never Gets Old
Love OPI XOXO Nail Laquer Collection in Top the Package With a Beau
Love OPI XOXO Nail Laquer Collection in My Wish List Is You
Love OPI XOXO Nail Laquer Collection in Adam Said, "It's New Year's, Eve"
Love OPI XOXO Nail Laquer Collection in Sending You Holiday Hugs
Love OPI XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection in The Color That Keeps on Giving
Love OPI XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection in Wanna Wrap?
Love OPI XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection in Snow Glad I Met You
Love OPI XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection in Ornament to Be Together
Love OPI XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection in Feeling the Chemis-Tree
Love OPI XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection in Coalmates
Love OPI XOXO Nail Lacquer Collection in Holidazed Over You
