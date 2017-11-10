OPI's Holiday Collection Has Polishes to Match Any Party Dress

Here's yet another reason to stop biting your nails: OPI just released its holiday lineup, and not to alarm you or anything, but it's perfect. Whether you're a metallic or matte girl, you gravitate toward bold reds or subdued blues, or you're just in the market for something really, really shiny, it's all up for grabs in this collection.

There are 12 colors in this release, and, yes, the shade names are totally cheeky (hats off to the copywriter who came up with "Adam Said, 'It's New Year's, Eve,'" a candy-apple red). While this is a pretty wide-ranging collection, overall we'd say it leans more on the sultry side. Most of the colors are dark and festive, just the way we like our holiday manis. Save for the soft white "Snow Glad I Met You," this is pretty much a line free of neutrals.



20 Gorgeous Glitter Nail Polishes to Wear This Holiday Season Related

No matter what your party dress looks like, you're bound to find something that will match. If you wear sequins at all this Winter, we suggest complementing your sparkles with the metallic blue "Coalmates."

See the entire OPI Winter Collection ahead.