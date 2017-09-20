This Ouija Board Pressed Powder Is the Spookiest Way to Mattify Your Makeup

This Halloween, after you spend hours zombifying your pretty princess costume or slathering on fake special effects makeup, you want to ensure your hard work lasts all night. What's a witch to do?

Luckily, the folks at Lunatick Cosmetics Lab have a spooky solution, because the brand packages its High Definition Microfinish Pressed Powder ($20) in a ouija board.

While this face powder might not actually summon spirits, it mattifies makeup so your Halloween photos will look absolutely gorgeous (or terrifying, depending on what you're going for). The vegan, cruelty-free brand's website even recommends layering it over glossy lipstick to tone down the shine.

ADVERTISEMENT

While you may have hidden your ouija board under your bed as a kid so your parents couldn't find it, luckily, as grown-ups, we can proudly display this creepy-cute powder.