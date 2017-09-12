 Skip Nav
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
Beauty Trends
If You Haven't Tried These 9 Milk Makeup Products, Get on 'Em ASAP
Holiday Beauty
Tom Ford's 50+ New Lipsticks Are Totally '90s — You Need the Frosty Blue One!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Pippa Middleton Just Chopped All Her Hair Off — and Now She Looks Like Duchess Kate

Back in July, Kate Middleton got a lob — later dubbed "the Kob" — that was gorgeously curled and the epitome of picture-perfect royal hair. We admit, we've been wondering when the duchess was going to bust out her flat iron and show us what her cut would look like pin-straight, á la the trendy new blunt lob we've been seeing on celebrities like Kerry Washington and Jenna Dewan Tatum. Turns out, we don't have to wait any longer thanks to another Middleton, Kate's sister Pippa.

The newlywed was spotted out in London on Sept. 12 sporting a much shorter cut than the midlength strands she wore during her May wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthew. Her new shoulder-length bob is reminiscent of Kate's crop, although its relaxed, straight, and perfect for Pippa's low-key day of shopping.

We're positively swooning over her chestnut-tinged highlights and behind-the-ear styling. Although she was riding a bike, Pippa ditched the hair tie and let her locks flow free. Given that Pippa's love for triathlons is no secret (she spent her dang honeymoon going on training runs), we can't wait to see how she styles this new look for future workouts.

Read on to see this look from all angles — and then immediately call your stylist.

Pippa Middleton Just Chopped All Her Hair Off — and Now She Looks Like Duchess Kate
Pippa Middleton Just Chopped All Her Hair Off — and Now She Looks Like Duchess Kate
Pippa Middleton Just Chopped All Her Hair Off — and Now She Looks Like Duchess Kate
Pippa Middleton Just Chopped All Her Hair Off — and Now She Looks Like Duchess Kate
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The RoyalsPippa MiddletonShort HairstylesCelebrity HairKate MiddletonCelebrity Beauty
Join The Conversation
Kate Middleton
The 10 Coats Kate Middleton Keeps in Her Closet — and You Should Too
by Marina Liao
Kate and Pippa Middleton Dressing Alike
The Royals
19 Times Pippa and Kate Middleton Dressed So Similarly, We Had to Do a Double Take
by Samantha Sutton
Where Did Kate Middleton Go to College?
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Something That No Other British Royal Bride Does
by Brittney Stephens
Selena Gomez Bob 2017
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Just Got the Shortest Haircut We've Ever Seen on Her
by Lauren Levinson
Kate Middleton Engraved Necklace Like Princess Diana's
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Received This 1 Piece of Jewelry More Precious Than Diamonds
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds