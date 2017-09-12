Pippa Middleton Just Chopped All Her Hair Off — and Now She Looks Like Duchess Kate

Back in July, Kate Middleton got a lob — later dubbed "the Kob" — that was gorgeously curled and the epitome of picture-perfect royal hair. We admit, we've been wondering when the duchess was going to bust out her flat iron and show us what her cut would look like pin-straight, á la the trendy new blunt lob we've been seeing on celebrities like Kerry Washington and Jenna Dewan Tatum. Turns out, we don't have to wait any longer thanks to another Middleton, Kate's sister Pippa.

The newlywed was spotted out in London on Sept. 12 sporting a much shorter cut than the midlength strands she wore during her May wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthew. Her new shoulder-length bob is reminiscent of Kate's crop, although its relaxed, straight, and perfect for Pippa's low-key day of shopping.

We're positively swooning over her chestnut-tinged highlights and behind-the-ear styling. Although she was riding a bike, Pippa ditched the hair tie and let her locks flow free. Given that Pippa's love for triathlons is no secret (she spent her dang honeymoon going on training runs), we can't wait to see how she styles this new look for future workouts.

Read on to see this look from all angles — and then immediately call your stylist.